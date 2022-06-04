Steelers Could Target Former 1,000-Yard Rusher, Says Analyst

The Pittsburgh Steelers are still in search for depth at running back and they could find some in the form of a former 1,000-yard rusher.

As Dale Lolley of DK Pittsburgh Sports noted on May 18, veteran running back Carlos Hyde could be a candidate for the Steelers. In Lolley’s list of the top 10 free agents Pittsburgh should pursue, Hyde was ranked No. 4 overall.

“The 31-year-old Hyde has been a 1,000-yard rusher in his career, doing so in 2019,” says Lolley. “And he’s caught as many as 59 passes in a season. There won’t be a starting job out there for him. But if the former Ohio State star wants to play in 2022, backing up Najee Harris wouldn’t be a bad spot.”

The eight-veteran spent last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, serving as the backup running back to James Robinson. Hyde carried the ball a career-low 72 times for 253 yards and one touchdown on just 3.5 yards per carry.

While the journeyman running back hasn’t exactly lighted up the stat sheet over the past couple of years, he’s a versatile running back with a plethora of experience. Hyde once posted a 1,000-yard season with the Houston Texans back in 2019 and posted back-to-back 900-yard seasons with the San Francisco 49ers during the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

Furthermore, he also posted 59 receptions for the 49ers during the 2017 campaign.

Why the Steelers Can Probably Avoid Signing Hyde

According to Pro Football Focus, Hyde posted a 74.2 offensive grade in 2019, a 68.1 offensive grade in 2020 with the Seattle Seahawks and a 53.8 offensive grade this past season. By comparison, the Steelers’ current backup running backs, Benny Snell Jr. (55.5 offensive grade) and Anthony McFarland Jr. (51.0 offensive grade) posted lackluster grades in 2021.

While Hyde could provide a bit of an upgrade over the Steelers’ current running back situation, the fact that he’s 31 years old and coming off of a concussion ending to his season doesn’t make him the most appealing of options.

With both Snell and McFarland at just 24 years of age, there’s room for improvement. With Hyde, you already know what you’re getting out of a back who has 1,172 carries over his career, the eighth-most of any active player who suited up during the 2021 season.

The Steelers could definitely use an improvement as backup to Najee Harris, who touched the ball (381 touches) more than any other player in the league last season. But Pittsburgh should probably avoid signing an over-the-hill player in Hyde, despite his proven resume in years past.

Hoge on Bush: ‘You Gotta Cut Bait There’

Former Steelers running back Merril Hoge isn’t holding back on one of the team’s current players.

While appearing on Pittsburgh-area radio station 93.7 The Fan, Hoge criticized Devin Bush’s level of play, even going so far as to say that the Steelers need to allow Bush to walk after the season.

“You gotta cut bait there,” Hoge said. “Doesn’t play smart or fast. Doesn’t play with good technique. Doesn’t play with good instincts. He gets targeted by teams in the passing game. Not a good football player.”

Bush entered the league with a lot of hype as the 10th overall draft pick in the 2019 NFL draft. The Steelers traded their first, second and third-round picks in order to move up 10 selections to draft Bush.

The 23-year-old linebacker lived up to the hype during his first season, as he was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team after posting over 100 tackles on the season. However, he’s been on a steep decline since then.

After a torn ACL limited him to just five games during the 2020 season, Bush posted a 34.4 defensive grade in 2021, according to Pro Football Focus. The grade was the second-lowest mark of any linebacker with at least 500 snaps last season.

With Bush entering the last year of his contract after the Steelers declined his fifth-year option, the young linebacker will enter a pivotal season as he literally plays for his future in Pittsburgh.