Steelers Could Unload ‘Major Talent’ in Trade Deadline Deal: ‘Makes Sense’

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be looking at a likely trade scenario involving one of their key players.

As reported by ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Tuesday, October 18, an ideal trade target for the Green Bay Packers is none other than Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool. The Packers’ wide receiver situation has been their biggest problem all season and it’s now worse with the injury to Randall Cobb. Fowler reports that Claypool “makes sense” for the Packers.

“A few general managers I’ve spoken to are certain Green Bay is looking for potential receiver help on the trade market,” said Fowler. “One player who makes sense is Pittsburgh’s Chase Claypool, who multiple execs believe was available in the preseason, though at a hefty price. Claypool is coming off a big seven-catch, 96-yard game to get back on track, so perhaps that makes him more attractive for the Steelers to keep. The rumors of his availability have persisted for a while now, though. He’s a major talent whose production has declined in each of the past two years.”

Claypool Most Likely Steelers Option to Be Traded

Claypool is in the midst of his third season with the Steelers. After beginning his career on a high note — 62 catches for 873 yards and nine touchdowns during his rookie season — he’s regressed.

After catching just two touchdowns in 15 games and 13 starts last season, he’s caught just 23 passes for 225 yards and one touchdown this season. After averaging 57.3 receiving yards per game last season, he’s down to just 37.5 receiving yards per game this season.

In other words, Claypool is seeing a dip in production as the Steelers feature rookie George Pickens in the passing game. With Pickens, Diontae Johnson and Pat Freiermuth all under contract through the 2024 season, Claypool becomes the most expendable option (he’s under contract through 2023).

Claypool Deal Hinges on if Steelers Are Sellers

Whether or not Claypool is traded hinges on whether or not the Steelers are playoff contenders by the time the Nov. 1 trade deadline rolls around. After defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6, Pittsburgh is 2-4 and just one game out of first place in the division.

Upcoming away matchups versus the Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles will go a long way towards determining whether or not that’s the case.

If the Steelers do decide to trade Claypool, the Packers likely won’t hesitate to offer them a deal. Considering Green Bay’s offense is scoring just 17.8 points per game — ranking 24th in the league — and the passing game ranks 17th in the league, it’s clear Green Bay’s current core of receivers is not getting it done.

A potential trade all depends on whether or not Pittsburgh actually wants to move forward with doing so. But considering Claypool is young (24 years old) and coming off of his best game of the season versus Tampa Bay — seven catches for 96 yards and a touchdown — now may be the perfect time to recoup some value before his production potentially declines.

If the Steelers lose their next two games, expect them to be sellers at the trade deadline.