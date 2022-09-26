Steelers Urged to Sign Former $48 Million Pro Bowler

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be the perfect landing spot for a former two-time Pro Bowler.

According to Bleacher Report’s David Kenyon, the Steelers could be a potential destination for two-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Eric Fisher. Fisher played for the Indianapolis Colts last season and spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs. As noted by ESPN’s Ed Werder back in August, Fisher already turned down nine offers from teams prior to the start of the season.

“If the #Cowboys develop interest in Eric Fisher as potential solution to OT issues with Tyron Smith injury, a source says former No. 1 overall pick wants to play this season but will be selective and has turned down offers from nine teams so far,” reported Werder on August 25.

Fisher Would Be Potential Upgrade Over Moore

The 31-year-old offensive tackle consistently ranked as one of the better tackles in the league during the prime of his career. According to Pro Football Focus, Fisher posted an 80.0 offensive grade during the 2020 season (ranking 19th among tackles), 73.4 grade (ranking 28th) during the 2018 season and a 77.3 grade (23rd) during the 2016 season.

During his lone season with the Colts, Fisher actually posted a respectable 68.2 offensive grade last year.

By comparison, the Steelers’ starting left tackle, Dan Moore Jr., has posted a 61.6 offensive grade this season, ranking 50th among 70 tackles. During his rookie season in 2021, Moore posted a 57.5 grade, ranking 72nd among 83 qualifying tackles.

Why the Steelers May Not Pursue Fisher

Despite the Steelers’ clear deficiencies at left tackle, Pittsburgh’s offensive line has actually ranked as one of the better offensive lines in the league. According to PFF, Pittsburgh has posted a 73.0 pass-blocking grade through the first three games, ranking fifth in the league. They also rank within the top 10 of teams in the league in sacks allowed.

Although Fisher is a former $48 million player with the Chiefs, it’s more likely that the veteran tackle signs a one-year deal on par with the $8.38 million he earned last season with the Colts.

Would the Steelers be willing to sign Fisher to bench a player that they’re investing in during his second season in the league?

According to an article by Jonathan Heitritter of Steelers Depot back in August, Pittsburgh is unlikely to pursue Fisher.

“However, while Pro Football Focus gave Fisher a 68.2 overall grade in 2021 on 874 snaps, they charted him with eight penalties and seven sacks allowed on the season, the same number of sacks allowed by Steelers LT Dan Moore Jr,” said Heitritter. “In fact, Sports Info Solutions charted Fisher with nine sacks allowed on the season, which would have been fifth-most in the NFL.”

Unless the Steelers start giving up a massive increase in sacks and the offensive line experiences a sudden decline moving forward, it’s hard to envision Pittsburgh benching the second-year Moore for a hopeful short-term fix in Fisher.

The more likely scenario sees the Steelers go through growing pains with Moore as they hope to develop the 24-year-old into a franchise left tackle.