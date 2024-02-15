Proposed Trade Sends Steelers Massive ‘Impactful Bookend’ OT

The Pittsburgh Steelers moved up three spots to draft offensive tackle Broderick Jones last year. CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards projected the Steelers to do the same thing again to select Oregon State offensive tackle Taliese Fuaga this spring.

Edwards predicted the Steelers to trade up four spots to land the No. 16 overall pick from the Seattle Seahawks. The Steelers then landed Fuaga at No. 16 overall in Edward’s NFL mock draft released on February 15.

“Pittsburgh can ill afford to wait until its first pick to see if an offensive tackle is still available, especially with Cincinnati and Los Angeles ahead of Mike Tomlin’s team,” Edwards wrote. “The Steelers move up to take Taliese Fuaga, who should be an impactful bookend opposite Broderick Jones for many years.”

Edwards did not specify what the Steelers would send to Seattle in the draft pick trade. But last year, the Steelers dealt their No. 17 and No. 120 overall picks to the New England Patriots to move up to No. 14.

It would likely take a similar proposal to jump from No. 20 to 16 this year.

Standing at 6-foot-6 and 334 pounds, Fuaga is a massive offensive tackle to potentially pair with Jones. Edwards ranked Fuaga as the fourth-best tackle prospect and 13th overall player in the 2024 class.

Steelers Recent Trade Up History

The Steelers have the reputation of selecting the best available prospect where they are in the first round of the NFL draft.

But in more recent years, the organization has been a lot more aggressive at moving up to fill needs.

Since 2018, the Steelers have traded up in the first round twice. In addition to moving up for Jones, Pittsburgh leaped from No. 20 to 10 overall to draft linebacker Devin Bush in 2018.

Then in 2019, the Steelers traded their first-round pick entirely for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Over the past half a decade, the Steelers have stayed put and made a selection at where they were in the first round just twice. It shouldn’t be surprising if the Steelers are aggressive again in 2024.

If they are, chances are it will be for an offensive tackle.

How Taliese Fuaga Could Fit With the Steelers

The Oregon State tackle could be a potentially great fit for the Steelers. With Jones at the other tackle spot, drafting Fuaga could give Pittsburgh its two starting tackles for the next decade.

Fuaga played right tackle at Oregon State the past two seasons. Therefore, drafting him would be an indication that the Steelers are planning to flip Jones back to left tackle.

Jones made 10 of his 11 starts during his rookie season at right tackle. But he played left tackle, which is his more natural position, at Georgia.

With the addition of Fuaga, Dan Moore Jr. would move to the bench. Moore has started 49 games at left tackle for the Steelers over the past three seasons. He’s been serviceable but far from elite, particularly in pass protection.

Moore has one year left on his rookie contract.

Pro Football Focus rated Fuaga as the third-best available offensive tackle in the 2024 class. Like Edwards, the ESPN draft consensus ranked Fuaga as No. 4 at his position.

Pro Football Network’s Ian Cummings is a big fan of Fuaga. Cummings argued that Fuaga could end the draft process as the best tackle prospect in the class.