Steelers’ Dan Moore Jr. Opens Up on QB Kenny Pickett Becoming Team Captain

The starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers heading into the regular season as served as one of the team’s captains every year since 2010. That won’t change this fall, as Steelers players voted quarterback Kenny Pickett a team captain on September 4.

But even though it’s often a foregone conclusion that the starting quarterback will be one of Pittsburgh’s captain, it’s still a tremendous honor. Starting left tackle Dan Moore Jr. made it clear that Pickett has a lot of respect in the team’s locker room.

“He really has a voice. I talked to a lot of guys about it,” Moore told reporters on September 4. “Kenny has that ‘it.’ I don’t know what ‘it’ is, but he has it.”

Moore did his best to elaborate on what ‘it’ is, saying, “You can’t describe ‘it.’ You either have ‘it’ or you don’t.”

He also said that he realized immediately that Pickett had ‘it.’

“Just the way he approaches each day, the way he grasps the offense.”

Quarterbacks not named team captains are much rarer than the ones who are. Typically, rookie quarterbacks (and sometimes journeyman signal callers who aren’t expected to serve as starters very long) are the only ones not named team captains.

But even that has become more rare. Both rookies Anthony Richardson and C.J. Stroud were named team captains for the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans, respectively.

The last time Pittsburgh’s starting quarterback wasn’t a team captain was in 2010. That was the year Ben Roethlisberger sat out a four-game suspension to begin the season.

Even still, Pickett earning a captaincy for the Steelers is a big deal. The Steelers don’t name 7-8 players captains like some teams do. Instead, they keep their captains to 4-5, which makes the honor more rewarding.

This season, Pickett is Pittsburgh’s only captain on offense. That alone confirms what Moore said about the team believing in Pickett.

On defense, the Steelers voted veteran pass rushers Cameron Heyward and T.J. Watt team captains. Safety Miles Killebrew will be the team captain on special teams.