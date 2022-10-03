Steelers Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw Shares New Health Update

Last week former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw used Facebook Live to reveal that in the past year he has been diagnosed with two different forms of cancer. But during the course of the 14-minute segment, he never revealed which cancers he has been battling.

But on the Oct. 2, 2022, edition of the FOX NFL Sunday Pregame Show, Bradshaw took a few minutes to detail the nature of his ailments, along with when and where he received treatment.

Terry Bradshaw: ‘I Want to Let You Know What Has Happened in My Life’

“Last week on this show I ran out of breath and Howie (Long) helped me up, and a lot of people are asking, ‘What’s wrong with me? What’s happened to me physically?’ And I just want to address it and let you know what has happened in my life,” he said, seemingly struggling to catch his breath.

“In November I was diagnosed with bladder cancer. I went to Yale University Medical Center — surgery, treatment, and as of today I am bladder cancer free,” he added.

“That’s the good news. Then in March, feeling good, I had a bad neck, and I had an MRI, and now we find a tumor in my left neck, and it’s a Merkel cell tumor, which is a rare form of skin cancer. I had that surgery done at MD Anderson in Houston,” he said, making reference to the University of Texas’ Cancer Center.

“Folks, I may not look like my old self, but I feel like my old self, I’m cancer free, I’m feeling great, but over time I’m going to be back to where I normally am, so I appreciate your prayers and your concern,” he concluded.

Michael Strahan Calls Terry Bradshaw ‘The Ultimate Teammate’

After Bradshaw finished his explanation, his colleague Michael Strahan said, “Everybody here, we know what you’ve been going through and you are the ultimate teammate and we love you and you hold this show together. Regardless of that, we’re just so happy that you’re here and we’re happy that you’re cancer free and I think you’re going to give a lot of hope to a lot of people out there who are going through something very similar.”

Then Strahan adopted a lighter tone.

“But I’m just curious why it took this for people to ask what’s wrong with you,” he said, evoking laughter from Bradshaw and all his colleagues.

Bradshaw, 74, has been a part of FOX NFL Sunday for almost three decades. He retired from the NFL after the 1983 season, following a 14-year career in which he won four Super Bowls as quarterback for the Steelers.

Bradshaw was later enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 1989, having posted a 107-51 career mark as a starting QB, earning Pro Bowl honors three different times, including a first-team All-Pro season in 1978 in which he threw a career-high 28 touchdown passes. He finished his playing career with a 51.9% completion percentage with 212 TD passes and 210 interceptions, as per Pro Football Reference.