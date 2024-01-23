Steelers Make Final Call on DC Teryl Austin: Report

All eyes are on the search for a new offensive coordinator for the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s likely to stay that way for the foreseeable future.

That’s because The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Gerry Dulac reported on January 23 that Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin will return.

“Teryl Austin, whose two-year contract expired after the season, is expected to return as defensive coordinator after the Steelers ranked sixth in the league in fewest points allowed in 2023 (19.1 per game),” wrote Dulac.

Austin is in his third stint as an NFL defensive coordinator. He previously held that role for the Detroit Lions from 2014-17 and the Cincinnati Bengals in 2018.

The Steelers have posted back-to-back top 10 finishes in points allowed under Austin. However, they were also 21st in yards allowed during 2023.

Steelers DC Teryl Austin Expected to Return

In his last defensive coordinator role with the Bengals, Austin didn’t finish his first season. Former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis fired Austin after Week 10 in 2018.

But Austin, a Sharon, PA native and Pitt graduate, landed on his feet by coming home. He became the Steelers senior defensive assistant and secondary coach in 2019.

Austin stayed in that role for three years. He assumed the team’s defensive coordinator role when Keith Butler retired after the 2021 season.

The Steelers finished first in sacks in each of Butler’s final five seasons as defensive coordinator. That tradition hasn’t continued with Austin, but the Steelers are producing more takeaways.

Pittsburgh has produced 50 takeaways in its last 34 regular season games.

Dulac argued that it’s difficult to judge Austin’s performance as defensive coordinator because of the injuries the team has sustained over the past two seasons. Linebacker T.J. Watt missed seven games in 2022 while defensive lineman Cameron Heyward and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick were both sidelined for significant time in 2023.

Austin also had to deal with multiple injuries at inside linebacker during 2023.

In addition to playing at Pitt, Austin began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Penn State. His first NFL job was as defensive backs coach for the Seattle Seahawks in 2003.

Changes Coming to Steelers Offensive Staff

While the Steelers are expected to keep Austin, the team won’t be keeping the status quo on offense.

Obviously, the Steelers have an opening at offensive coordinator. But Dulac reported Pittsburgh will have a new quarterbacks coach in 2024 as well.

“Despite how well the offense performed the final four games, interim coordinator/quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan will probably not be retained because of the potential awkwardness it could create with a new coordinator,” Dulac wrote. “No coordinator would want the coach who previously called the plays looking over his shoulder.”

Dulac seemed to imply other changes to the Steelers offensive coaching staff are on the table. The lone exception is offensive line coach Pat Meyer.

“Not only has the offensive line improved in two years under Meyer, so has the running game,” wrote Dulac.

“Najee Harris (1,035 yards) and Jaylen Warren (784) combined for 1,819 rushing yards in 2023, the second-most of any running back tandem in the league. Only Detroit’s David Montgomery (1,015) and rookie Jahmyr Gibbs (945) combined for more. Meyer serves as the team’s run game coordinator who installs the running plays in the game plan.”

Rather than replace Meyer, the Steelers are likely to make changes to the personnel along the offensive line. Former starting right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor is a potential trade chip while center Mason Cole could be a cut candidate.