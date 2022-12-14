Steelers Assistant Receives Major Endorsement From Ex-Super Bowl Coach

Head coach Mike Tomlin hasn’t seen one of his assistants land a NFL head coaching job in more than a decade. But according to former head coach Jim Caldwell, that could change very soon.

In a live video with The 33rd Team, Caldwell first talked about his desire to become an NFL head coach again. But then he discussed all the quality black coaches that should receive consideration for head coaching jobs this offseason.

Caldwell included Pittsburgh Steelers defensive coordinator Teryl Austin in that group. Caldwell was also arguably more complimentary of Austin than any of the other nine black coaches he mentioned by name.

“I can’t say good enough things about Teryl. I’ve known him a long time,” Caldwell said to The 33rd Team. “Teryl is the most well-equipped guy that I’ve ever been around as an assistant or coordinator.

“I’ve coached for four decades. I’ve been around a lot of good coaches through college and the pros. Let me tell you something, he’s one of the absolute best. Hasn’t gotten an opportunity yet.”

Austin’s Candidacy for NFL Head Coach

Austin, who is from Sharon, PA and played college football at Pitt, coached under Caldwell as defensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions from 2014-17. Austin also served as defensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals in 2018 and is in his first season as DC for the Steelers.

His six seasons as an NFL defensive coordinator have produced mixed results. In 2014, Austin’s unit in Detroit finished second in yards allowed and fifth in points allowed. The Lions defense in 2014 was also first in run defense and third in interceptions.

But other than that season, Austin’s defenses have never finished in the top half of the league in yards allowed. In 2018, his unit was one of the worst in the league, ending the season last in yards allowed and 30th in points yielded.

The Steelers defense enters Week 15 ranked 22nd in points allowed and 26th in yards yielded. Due to the below average statistical season from the Pittsburgh defense, some Steelers media have been calling for Austin to be fired rather than be considered for a NFL head coaching role.

But Austin thought he was going to have the NFL’s reigning sack leader to work with on the Steelers defense this season. Instead, edge rusher T.J. Watt missed 8 games because of a pectoral injury, though, and hasn’t been his dominant self since returning. That’s led to a major drop off in pressure for the Steelers defense, hurting the unit in key statistically areas such as sacks, passing yards, and net yards allowed per attempt.

When Austin’s Lions defense declined from 2014 to 2015, Detroit failed to offer All-Pro defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh a long-term contract. Austin’s defense was never the same with the Lions after Suh left.

Austin Among Many Black Coaches Who Could Receive Consideration as Head Coach

The Rooney Rule requires NFL teams to interview minority candidates for every head coaching opening. Austin could receive an opportunity for an interview from a team aiming to satisfy that requirement.

But Caldwell says the competition among black candidates should be very competitive this offseason.

“There’s a lot of other great candidates out there,” Caldwell told The 33rd Team. “One of the great missions that we have with the quarterback summit run in conjunction with the National Football League and the Black College Football Hall of Fame is that we’re trying to make certain that we bring some exposure to the individuals that are out there that are ready to go and certainly capable of leading a team.”

Caldwell expressed his desire to be one of the minority candidates considered for an opening this offseason. But he also said he’d be happy to see someone such as Austin receive a chance.

“I’d love to see five, six of those guys get a job and perhaps I’m left on the sideline,” Caldwell said. “I’d love that.”

Austin was one of six black coaches that haven’t previously been a head coach that Caldwell mentioned by name in his conversation with The 33rd Team. The others were Demarco Ryans, Eric Bieniemy, Pep Hamilton, Bryon Leftwich, and Thomas Brown.

Caldwell also pointed to Leslie Frazier, Raheem Morris, Vance Joseph and Steelers defensive assistant Brian Flores as black coaches ready for a second chance at becoming an NFL head coach.