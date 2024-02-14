Former Steelers DC Joins New College Coaching Staff: Report

The last two defensive coordinators of the Pittsburgh Steelers before Teryl Austin are enjoying retirement. But Pittsburgh’s defensive coordinator prior to Dick LaBeau’s second DC stint, Tim Lewis, has a new job opportunity.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that Boston College is expected to hire Lewis as the program’s new defensive coordinator.

“Sources: Boston College is working toward hiring Tim lewis as the school’s new defensive coordinator,” Thamel wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on February 13. “He’s a longtime NFL assistant coach who has worked for six different franchises, including defensive coordinator for the Steelers (2000-03) and Giants (2004-06).”

Lewis served as a Steelers defensive assistant for nine years. Before becoming the team’s defensive coordinator in 2000, he was Pittsburgh’s defensive backs coach from 1995-99.

Lewis was also the defensive backs coach at Pitt for two seasons from 1993-94.

He last coached in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers in 2015. He has coached at the high school level and in the AAF, XFL and UFL since then.