Former Steelers DC Joins New College Coaching Staff: Report

Getty Former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive coordinator Tim Lewis is joining the coaching staff at Boston College.

The last two defensive coordinators of the Pittsburgh Steelers before Teryl Austin are enjoying retirement. But Pittsburgh’s defensive coordinator prior to Dick LaBeau’s second DC stint, Tim Lewis, has a new job opportunity.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that Boston College is expected to hire Lewis as the program’s new defensive coordinator.

“Sources: Boston College is working toward hiring Tim lewis as the school’s new defensive coordinator,” Thamel wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on February 13. “He’s a longtime NFL assistant coach who has worked for six different franchises, including defensive coordinator for the Steelers (2000-03) and Giants (2004-06).”

Lewis served as a Steelers defensive assistant for nine years. Before becoming the team’s defensive coordinator in 2000, he was Pittsburgh’s defensive backs coach from 1995-99.

Lewis was also the defensive backs coach at Pitt for two seasons from 1993-94.

He last coached in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers in 2015. He has coached at the high school level and in the AAF, XFL and UFL since then.

