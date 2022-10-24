Ex-Steelers Safety Introduces Himself to Titans Fans With ‘House Call’ vs Colts

On a day in which Pittsburgh Steelers defensive backs dropped four potential interceptions, a former Steelers safety had a career game — and scored the only Tennessee Titans touchdown, a “can’t miss” 76-yard pick-six — in a 19-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts. The pivotal play occurred in the second quarter, when the Colts were driving and the Titans were nursing a 3-0 lead.

On a second-and-13 from the Titans’ 29-yard-line, former Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree came in unblocked off the edge, forcing Colts quarterback Matt Ryan to rush his throw to wide receiver Parris Campbell. Adams stepped in front of the pass and made a “house call,” returning the interception 76 yards for a touchdown.

The Titans Plucked Adams Off Pittsburgh’s Practice Squad

Andrew Adams, who turns 30 on Oct. 28, has been with the Titans for little more than a month, having been plucked off Pittsburgh’s practice squad on Sept. 21. Thus far he has appeared in three games (two starts) and has recorded 18 total tackles and one pass defensed, according to Pro Football Reference. That includes the 10 tackles (six solo) he had against the Colts, which tied Amani Hooker for the team high.

But Adams’ pick-six highlights what might have been for Pittsburgh and its “Butterfingers” secondary, with Levi Wallace, Cameron Sutton and Terrell Edmunds having dropped potentially game-changing interceptions against the Miami Dolphins.

The #Steelers have dropped four interceptions tonight. Here's a clip of three of them… and they just had another.pic.twitter.com/IBJ0EjQhkE — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 24, 2022

Mike Tomlin: ‘Defensive Splash … the Deciding Factor’ vs Dolphins

After Sunday night’s 16-10 loss to the Dolphins, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin pointed to the four dropped interceptions — and his quarterback’s interceptions — as the difference in the game.

“It’s about who catches their interception opportunities and who doesn’t. That’s just kinda the lens in which I see it,” said Tomlin during his post-game press conference. “You know the Dolphins caught theirs and we didn’t catch ours and that’s probably the difference in the game. And sometimes when it’s a one score game and it’s back and forth like that and the defenses are controlling it defensive splash is ultimately the deciding factor. We didn’t give our offense a short field by producing a turnover or two — and they did.”

Titans Linebacker Group ‘Pretty Much All Pittsburgh Guys’?

Meanwhile, down in Nashville the first-place Titans (4-2 in the AFC South) have more than a few ex-Steelers on their roster. That includes tight end Kevin Rader and outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi, the latter of whom is currently on injured reserve.

In particular, Tennessee’s linebacker corps, has been — and continues to be — well populated with former Steelers.

That includes edge rusher Bud Dupree, who finished the Colts game with three tackles (two solo), including one tackle for loss, one sack and two quarterback hits. He played alongside fellow ex-Steelers linebacker Joe Schobert, who was signed to Tennessee’s practice squad during Week 4 and has since appeared in three games for the Titans, having contributed three tackles against Indianapolis.

As for Dupree, he has been battling injuries again this season, including a hip injury suffered during a blowout loss to the Buffalo Bills. During the four games in which he has appeared, he has contributed five total tackles, with two sacks and two fumble recoveries, as per Pro Football Reference.