Titans Bench Rookie in Favor of Ex-Steelers QB Josh Dobbs: Report

One week ago today, the Tennessee Titans signed former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Josh Dobbs off Detroit’s practice squad, leaving him one snap away from getting the opportunity to play. When the Titans host the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Dec. 29, Dobbs will not only get a chance to play, he’ll be his team’s starting quarterback. The surprising news came down early Thursday afternoon via Justin M, who covers the Titans for Broadway Sports Media — and his report was soon echoed by the likes of Tom Pelissero of NFL Network and Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The #Titans are expected to start QB Josh Dobbs tonight, per source. A former @Vol_Football legend, Dobbs replaces Malik Willis against the Cowboys tonight. — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) December 29, 2022

Josh Dobbs Will Be Making His 1st NFL Start

Notably, it will be the first start of Josh Dobbs’ six-year NFL career, which got underway in 2017 when the Steelers drafted him in the fourth round out of Tennessee (No. 135 overall). Dobbs hasn’t appeared in a regular-season game since 2020, when he completed four of five passes for all of two yards in a relief appearance for the Steelers. He also appeared in five games in 2018, the year in which he served as Ben Roethlisberger’s primary backup. All told, he has completed 10 of 17 career passes for 45 yards and one interception (39.1 passer rating), this according to Pro Football Reference (PFR).

Head coach Mike Vrabel’s decision to start Dobbs over rookie third-round pick Malik Willis may be a reflection on how Willis has struggled mightily when forced into action. The 23-year-old Liberty product — who was frequently linked to the Steelers in the runup to the 2022 draft, and has been likened to former Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart — was selected No. 86 overall and has started three games and appeared in five others in the wake of injuries to Titans starter Ryan Tannehill. Willis has completed just 31 of 61 passes (50.8%) for 276 yards and three interceptions, as per PFR.

Ex-Steelers Linebacker Bud Dupree Has Been Ruled Out

It’s also possible that the Titans head coach wants to make sure that Willis is healthy for Tennessee’s season-finale at Jacksonville, which will determine the winner of the AFC South. The 7-8 Titans go against the Cowboys decidedly shorthanded, with Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry (1,429 rushing yards and 379 receiving yards) listed as doubtful for the game. In addition, starters Bud Dupree, Jeffery Simmons, Amani Hooker, Nicholas Petit-Frere and Zach Cunningham — among others — have already been ruled out, according to the Titans.

As for Dobbs, he spent most of 2022 with the Browns, but was waived in November when Deshaun Watson returned from an 11-game suspension. Dobbs joined Detroit’s practice squad during the first week of December and was elevated to the active roster for Detroit’s Week 15 tilt against the Jets.

Regardless, it figures to be an uphill battle for Dobbs against linebacker Micah Parsons (13 sacks) and the 11-4 Cowboys, as the Titans are banged up on the offensive line. He’ll also be handing the ball off to a pair of rookie running backs in Hassan Haskins (11 carries for 50 yards) and Julius Chestnut (five carries for 13 yards).

Worse yet, the Titans are in the midst of a five-game losing streak and would be 0-5 in December with a loss on Thursday night.