Titans Terminate 2 Former Steelers Linebackers

On Monday Dec. 12 the Tennessee Titans terminated the contracts of a pair of linebackers, both of whom were in the employ of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the recent past. First came the news — via ESPN senior NFL insider Adam Schefter — that the Titans were parting ways with outside linebacker Ola Adeniyi.

Titans are releasing veteran linebacker Ola Adeniyi, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 12, 2022

Shortly afterwards, the Titans confirmed the move, while also announcing that inside linebacker Joe Schobert had been released as well.

Ola Adeniyi Thrived With the Titans in 2021

Adeniyi, 25, originally signed with the Titans in March 2021, less than a week after former Steelers first-round pick Bud Dupree inked a five-year, $82.5 million deal with Tennessee.

Notably, Adeniyi out-produced Dupree in 2021, which explains why it was a “no-brainer move” for the Titans to bring him back on another one-year contract in March 2022.

Specifically, Adeniyi appeared in 16 games for the Titans last season, during which time he recorded 21 tackles (14 solo), including two tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and eight quarterback hits. He was also very nearly the hero in an overtime victory over the Seattle Seahawks.

But this season has been a different story, as Adeniyi was sidelined by a neck injury from Week 3 through Week 12. He returned to play 38 percent of the defensive snaps and 45 percent of the special teams snaps in a blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Then he was a healthy scratch in Tennessee’s Dec. 11 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He had been credited with just three total tackles this season.

With Adeniyi gone, the Titans currently have three outside linebackers on their 53-man roster, including Bud Dupree, former Pitt Panthers standout Rashad Weaver and recently-signed Tarell Basham.

Joe Schobert Was a Midseason Pickup for the Titans

Meanwhile, Joe Schobert, 29, signed to Tennessee’s practice squad in Week 4 of this season, having struggled to find a job after the Steelers released him on March 17, 2022.

He appeared in a total of six games for the Titans, with three of those appearances coming after he was promoted to the 53-man roster. In those six games (one start) he was credited with 16 total tackles and a forced fumble.

Tennessee’s Linebacker Room (Used to Be) Almost All Pittsburgh Guys

Adeniyi and Schobert are the third and fourth former Steelers linebackers to lose their jobs with the Titans this season. In Sept. 2022 the Titans released outside linebacker Derrek Tuszka, one day after a “completely ineffective” start against the Raiders. In early May 2022 the Titans waived former Steelers “camp phenom” Tuzar Skipper, having signed him less than four months earlier.

The Titans still employ ex-Steelers tight end Kevin Rader, who was signed to Tennessee’s practice squad in Sept. 2022 and subsequently promoted to the 53-man roster. Tennessee’s roster also includes former Steelers safety Andrew Adams, who was plucked off Pittsburgh’s practice squad on Sept. 21, 2022. Adams went on to introduce himself to Titans fans with a 76-yard pick six — Tennessee’s only touchdown in a 19-10 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

Meanwhile, Bud Dupree has started nine games for the Titans this season, having missed four games due to injury. He has been credited with 18 tackles (14 solo), including six tackles for loss, seven quarterback hits, four sacks, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries, as per Pro Football Reference.