Steelers’ T.J. Watt Sends Subtle Angry Message to NFL

Despite “a horrible day at the office” as Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin described the loss to the Arizona Cardinals, linebacker T.J. Watt turned in another stellar performance. In the 24-10 defeat, Watt had 6 combined tackles, including 1 tackle for loss, 2 quarterback hits, 0.5 sacks and 1 pass defense.

It possibly could have been an even bigger day. Maybe not from a statistical standpoint, but on a couple occasions, it appeared as though the officials could have called a holding penalty on the Cardinals offensive lineman blocking Watt to nullify a big Arizona offensive play.

The officials called the Cardinals for two offensive holdings in Week 13. But those fouls didn’t occur against Watt.

After the loss, Watt voiced his frustration about the lack of holding penalties he earned not just in Week 13, but the entire season.

“I don’t know. The NFL has something going against me, so I don’t wanna talk any more negatively towards them,” Watt told the media. “I don’t know what I did, but I’ll leave it at that.”

T.J. Watt Airs Frustration Over Lack of Holding Penalties

Holding penalties are a tricky subject in the NFL. If officials wanted to, they could call holding on every single play, but obviously they can’t. They can’t even call it half the time. Otherwise, the NFL would be a terrible product.

Watt, though, probably should be earning more holding penalties than the average NFL edge rusher. He’s one of the best defenders in the NFL. On November 29, Tomlin argued that he is the best defensive player on the planet. So, there’s not many people who can block him.

But Watt may have reached a Shaquille O’Neal-type level of dominance. O’Neal was so big and powerful during his prime in the NBA, referees hesitated to call some obvious fouls that occurred against him.

In order to level the playing field a little, NFL officials could be siding with offensive linemen instead of Watt when deciding whether to call a penalty, that again, really occurs on every play anyway.

Watt’s message to the league could be his way of fighting for more calls down the road. But more than likely, Watt, like so many Steelers players and fans after Week 13, was frustrated from having lost to a previously 2-10 team and let that boil over in some of his responses to the media.

Steelers Defense Need Stellar Week 14 From Watt, Alex Highsmith

Whether it’s through more holding penalties earned or the more traditional sacks and tackles for loss, the Steelers need Watt to have one of his stellar performances to bounce back in Week 14.

The Steelers need fellow edge rusher Alex Highsmith to be great too. Highsmith had 1.5 sacks in Week 13, recording his first sack in four games.

Pittsburgh suffered a barrage of injuries against the Cardinals. The result could be the Steelers being down to their top three inside linebackers along with quarterback Kenny Pickett against the New England Patriots on December 7.

The Patriots have lost five in a row, but they have held opponents to 10 points or fewer in the past three games.

The Steelers could be in another defensive struggle in Week 14. A sack or forced fumble from Watt could make the difference.

How the officials decide to rule potential holding penalties on Watt could be the difference too.