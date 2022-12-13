Steelers Pushed to Sit Star Defender After Week 14 Loss

It’s been a trying season for Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt. He had a stellar first game of the 2022 campaign, but left that contest with a pectoral injury.

That knocked Watt out for nine weeks. He might have returned sooner if not for arthroscopic knee surgery he reportedly underwent in early October. Watt’s surgery fixed an injury he suffered during the preseason.

Watt came back in Week 10. His return was a sight for sore eyes for the Steelers defense, but he hasn’t been the same elite defender. More recently, Watt has also been dealing with a rib injury.

In light of all those ailments and Pittsburgh’s eighth loss of the season in Week 14, Sports Illustrated’s Derrick Bell is urging the Steelers to let Watt heal and sit him the rest of the 2022 season.

“Watt’s entire pass-rushing plan revolves around speed and explosiveness, but he seems to be missing that power element that makes him so difficult to block,” Bell wrote. “It’s made him a bit more one-dimensional, and that’s part of the reason why he’s been a lot quieter than Steelers fans are used to seeing.

“With the Steelers all but mathematically eliminated, it’s time for the team to do the right thing and shut down their best player for the season in order to get fully healthy and avoid further injury. Even at less than 100%, Watt is still a solid contributor that brings energy and impact that go beyond the box score, but the risk of playing him far outweighs the reward.”

Watt Battling Multiple Injuries

The 3-time All-Pro is still one of Pittsburgh’s best defenders despite not being healthy. He’s posted 21 combined tackles in the five games since returning from injured reserve.

There’s no doubting Watt’s toughness either. He played 89% of Pittsburgh’s defensive snaps against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14. During the game, Watt recorded 1.0 sack, 1 tackle for loss and 5 combined tackles.

The Steelers defense won’t be the same if Watt doesn’t play the rest of the season. But with a 5-8 record entering Week 15, one could argue Pittsburgh’s top priority should be developing youngsters for next season and the health of its veterans.

Prior to facing Baltimore, the 28-year-old went four games without recording a sack. That was the longest full-sack drought of his career.

In 2021 when Watt tied the NFL sack record, Watt recorded an 18.6% pressure rate. But this season, Watt’s pressure rate sits at just 7.1%.

It’s obvious to the naked eye that Watt is far from completely healthy.

Steelers’ Playoff Hopes on Life Support

Bell referenced FiveThirtyEight’s Pittsburgh playoff odds as one of his top reasons to sit Watt the remainder of the season.

Going into the Week 14, FiveThirtyEight listed the Steelers as having a 7% chance of making the playoffs. But now after Pittsburgh’s loss to Baltimore, the Steelers’ playoff chances dropped to 0.2%.

To make the postseason now, the Steelers must run the table the last four weeks. Pittsburgh’s played better since its bye week, but even expecting the Steelers to win four straight during a season it only has five victories in 14 weeks is a lot to ask.

Then on top of that, the Steelers will also need to hope for a lot of help.

With the playoffs just about out of reach, it might be prudent for head coach Mike Tomlin and the Steelers to at least be cautious with Watt the rest of the season.