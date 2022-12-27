Steelers’ LB T.J. Watt Shares Heartfelt Tweet After Brother’s Retirement News

Any hope that the Pittsburgh Steelers would find a way to sign the third Watt brother, J.J. Watt, ended on December 27 when the 3-time Defensive Player of the Year winner announced the 2022 season will be his last in the NFL.

Watt revealed there are only two games remaining in his career with a Twitter post on Tuesday.

“Koa’s first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game,” Watt wrote in his post. “My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It’s been an absolute honor and a pleasure.”

Koa’s first ever NFL game.

My last ever NFL home game. My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It's been an absolute honor and a pleasure. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/wXbDUcHM8B — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 27, 2022

Fewer than 10 minutes after that post, Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt subtweeted his brother with a heartfelt gif.

The Cardinals have been eliminated from playoff contention, so there are only two road games remaining in Watt’s historic career. Arizona will end the season against the Atlanta Falcons and the San Francisco 49ers.

The oldest Watt brother arrived in the NFL as the 11th overall selection in the 2011 NFL Draft. He could have gone first overall and been worth every bit of his selection.

J.J. was solid as a rookie but then became one of the best players in the NFL during his second season in 2012. That started a 4-year run where Watt grew into the most dominant defender in the NFL and one of the top defenders of all time.

From 2012-15, Watt made 4 first-team All-Pro teams and won 3 Defensive Player of the Year awards. He led the league in sacks twice, accumulating 69.0 sacks and 119 tackles for loss during the 4-year stretch.

Watt dealt with injuries in 2016 and 2017, and Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald supplanted Watt as the league’s best defender. But Watt returned to full health in 2018 to record 16.0 sacks. He won Comeback Player of the Year and made his fifth All-Pro team that season.