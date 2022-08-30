Steelers Make Trade with Broncos for Outside Linebacker: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers are cutting players and making trades. A significant move just went down with the team desperate for veteran depth behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Steelers have acquired outside linebacker Malik Reed from the Denver Broncos.

Trade: Broncos sending LB Malik Reed to the Pittsburgh Steelers for late draft-pick compensation, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 30, 2022

Denver 9News’ Mike Klis further reported that the compensation for Reed and a seventh-round pick is a Steelers sixth-round pick in 2023.

Compensation on Malik Reed trade per source: Broncos get the Steelers' 6th round pick in 2023, Steelers get 7th-round pick from Broncos. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 30, 2022

Reed, 26, logged a slew of stats in three seasons with Denver: