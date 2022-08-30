Steelers Make Trade with Broncos for Outside Linebacker: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers are cutting players and making trades. A significant move just went down with the team desperate for veteran depth behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith.
Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Steelers have acquired outside linebacker Malik Reed from the Denver Broncos.
Denver 9News’ Mike Klis further reported that the compensation for Reed and a seventh-round pick is a Steelers sixth-round pick in 2023.
Reed, 26, logged a slew of stats in three seasons with Denver:
- 15.0 sacks
- 123 tackles (15 for loss)
- 30 quarterback hits
- 4 defended passes
- 3 forced fumbles
- 2 recovered fumbles
