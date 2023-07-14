Potential Steelers Trade Could Bring Cardinals RB to Pittsburgh

It’s not very likely that the Josh Jacobs-Las Vegas Raiders situation will directly impact the Pittsburgh Steelers. But there’s seemingly a chance it could indirectly change Pittsburgh’s strategy for its depth at running back this season.

The Steelers running back depth chart has little experience behind starter Najee Harris and change-of-pace back Jaylen Warren. If the team elects to add a veteran behind Harris and Warren, the Steelers could target a running back from a team that adds another starter to the position this summer.

Jacobs, who won the rushing title in 2022, has not signed his franchise tag and failed to show up to Las Vegas’ offseason workouts. Fox 5 Las Vegas’ Paloma Villicana reported that Jacobs will hold out of training camp if he should not receive a new deal by the July 17 deadline.

Should that happen, Las Vegas could rescind the tag offer, making Jacobs a free agent, or simply trade the running back.

In that situation, CBS Sports’ Garrett Podell named the Arizona Cardinals one of five potential landing spots for Jacobs.

“The Cardinals need a spark after what was a nightmarish 2022,” Podell wrote. “They could provide that spark in the form of signing Jacobs, who would provide quarterback Kyler Murray with more firepower.

“Arizona has the means to make this happen as it currently has nearly $27 million ($26.7 million) in cap space, the second-most in the entire league trailing only the Bears.”

Should the Cardinals trade for Jacobs, they could receive draft capital in return for a trade shipping one of their other running backs elsewhere. If Arizona shops running backs Corey Clement or Ty’Son Williams, the Steelers could be interested.

Could the Steelers Bring Back James Conner?

The Steelers have an underrated 1-2 punch with Harris and Warren in the backfield. But Anthony McFarland, Jason Huntley, Darius Hagans and newly-signed Alfonzo Graham are expected to compete for the team’s No. 3 job.

Those four backs have a combined 60 NFL careers in their careers.

McFarland is the favorite to land the No. 3 role. He had 6 carries for 30 yards last season.

Because of that lack of depth, the Steelers could be interested in adding a veteran running back before the summer ends. Pittsburgh doesn’t have a back older than 25 on its roster.

The first thing Steelers fans are going to wonder if the team goes shopping for a veteran Cardinals running back is if bringing back James Conner is a possibility.

But in Podell’s hypothetical where the Cardinals acquire Jacobs, he predicted the two veterans splitting carries in the Arizona backfield.

“Jacobs would serve as the perfect complement to James Conner, a two-time Pro Bowler who has battled injuries throughout his career,” Podell wrote. “With Murray under center, Jacobs and Conner in the backfield and Marquise Brown and Zach Ertz on the outside and inside, the Cardinals would, on paper, possess one of the league’s top offenses.

As great of a story as it would be for Conner to return to Pittsburgh, he doesn’t appear to be the right fit.

Even with numerous injury problems, Conner has averaged at least 13 carries in four of the past five seasons. He’s also generally more effective with more touches.

The Steelers don’t have that kind of playing time to offer Conner with Harris and Warren. The perfect veteran back for the Steelers to add is someone who is comfortable in the No. 3 role and will only be featured if injuries occur.

Conner has started six games every year since his rookie season in 2017.

Potential Cardinals RB Trade Targets for the Steelers

While Conner is not a realistic trade possibility for the Steelers, other Cardinals running backs appear to be.

Clement is currently slotted to be Conner’s backup in Arizona, but he would move to a No. 3 role if the Cardinals add Jacobs. If Arizona makes him available through a trade, he would be an interesting possible addition for the Steelers.

In his first two NFL seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, Clement recorded at least 68 rushes and 259 yards each year. He never started, but that experience has made Clement a valuable depth asset the past few seasons.

The 28-year-old, who won the Super Bowl with the Eagles during the 2017 season, also plays a lot on special teams. He’s averaged 223 special teams snaps over the past three seasons.

If the Cardinals find Clement too essential to trade, Williams could be another possible trade target for the Steelers.

Williams didn’t have a carry for the Cardinals last season. But with the Baltimore Ravens in 2021, he averaged 5.3 yards per carry on 35 attempts in 13 games. He has also played some special teams in his career.

Williams could compete with McFarland, Huntley, Hagans and Graham for a role with the Steelers.

If Williams is Pittsburgh’s preferred trade target, the Steelers could also wait to see if the 26-year-old is a cut casualty after the preseason. Williams would presumably be fifth on the Cardinals depth chart if they added Jacobs, and a trade may not be necessary for the Steelers to acquire him.