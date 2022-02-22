Trade Scenario Sees Steelers Dealing Starter to NFC Rival

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be an active team entering the offseason.

As the Steelers prepare for life in the post-Ben Roethlisberger era, Pittsburgh could make a number of notable moves. While it remains to be seen who will take snaps as the Steelers’ quarterback for the 2022 season, there may be one “ideal trade scenario” on the table. As Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine points out, the Steelers and the Arizona Cardinals could pull off a deal involving wide receiver Chase Claypool.

One of the reasons cited for moving Claypool is due to possible maturity issues. It wasn’t too long ago head coach Mike Tomlin stressed the desire for Claypool to mature following his costly first-down pose during the closing seconds of a 36-28 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in December.

Ballentine also points out that with general manager Kevin Colbert retiring, the Steelers may be ready to move on from some players.

“Claypool is the kind of big-bodied downfield threat the Cardinals were looking for when they acquired (A.J.) Green,” says Ballentine. “Unlike the veteran receiver, he’s only 23 years old and heading into the third year of his rookie contract that will pay him just $1.8 million next season.”

Why a Claypool Trade Could Happen

Why would the Cardinals bite on such a deal? Claypool is just 23 years old and he’s heading into the third year of a rookie contract that pays him just $1.8 million for the 2022 season. As Ballentine mentions, Arizona could lose A.J. Green and Christian Kirk to free agency. Claypool serves as a nice buffer for leading wideout DeAndre Hopkins if the Cardinals allow at least one of those two receivers to walk.

Maturity issues aside, Claypool is a rising talent. Despite the Steelers’ lackluster passing attack, Claypool was still able to excel as a No. 2 receiver behind Diontae Johnson. After catching nine touchdowns during his rookie campaign in 2020, Claypool had a solid season with 860 receiving yards in 2021.

According to Pro Football Focus, Claypool posted a 75.5 offensive grade in 2020 (36th among all receivers) and a 67.2 offensive grade (65th) in 2021. They’re not exactly spectacular numbers. But for a young receiver playing in a stagnant passing attack that calls for quick and short-yardage throws, they’re respectable.

There’s one problem with this scenario and that’s the fact that Juju Smith-Schuster will also be a free agent this offseason. If Smith-Schuster moves on from the Steelers, Pittsburgh will have to completely revamp their receiving core in addition to having a new quarterback under center.

For a team that still wants to contend, that may be too much to ask for.

Colbert: Steelers Will ‘Add’ to QB Position in Offseason

Heading into the 2022 season, Colbert wants to make it clear that it’s Mason Rudolph’s job to lose.

Rudolph previously started eight games during the 2019 season and served as Roethlisberger’s backup during the 2020 and 2021 seasons. In other words, he’s the Steelers’ most experienced signal caller.

Because of that experience, Rudolph will enter the offseason as the starter. However, the Steelers general manager stresses that Pittsburgh will “add to” the quarterback position.

“If we started a season today, Mason would be our starter,” Colbert said, via ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. “He’s 5-4-1 as a starter. We’re excited to see what’s next for Mason.”

“We know we’re going to add to the position,” Colbert said. “I can’t tell you how at this point. We will go to camp with four. If we had to start today with Mason as our starter, let’s go. We’ll try to build the best team around him.”

Colbert uses the number “four” for the quarterback position. With Pittsburgh bringing Dwayne Haskins back, that likely means the Steelers will add one more veteran to the mix along with a rookie arm for training camp.