Steelers Trading for Former Browns, Jaguars Linebacker: Report

During Thursday’s preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles, there emerged rumors of a trade between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Jacksonville Jaguars, with the first hint of a deal coming from the wife of the player in question.

Yinz are going to love this!! — Megan Schobert (@meganschobert) August 12, 2021

Shortly afterwards, NFL reporter Tom Pelissero indicated that the Jaguars have in fact agreed to trade inside linebacker Joe Schobert to the Steelers.

The #Jaguars have agreed to trade veteran LB Joe Schobert to the #Steelers, source said. First on the story: @meganschobert, who probably has pretty good sources herself. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 12, 2021

No news yet as to what the Steelers are sending to Jacksonville in exchange, but Field Yates of ESPN notes that Schobert—who is 27 years old—has four years left on his contract with sizable salaries coming due.

Here’s what new Steelers LB Joe Schobert is due on his current deal:

2021: $7M (guaranteed)

2022: $8.75M

2023: $10.25M

2024: $10.75M He has $500K per year due via roster/workout bonuses as well. Would make sense if Jacksonville agreed to pay some of his salary this year. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 13, 2021

ESPN’s senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler indicates that Schobert has told ESPN that the trade is still being processed but that it would be “great” to play behind Pittsburgh’s top tier defensive line.

#Jaguars LB Joe Schobert tells ESPN from what he understands a trade sending him to Pittsburgh is in the works now. Doesn't have particulars, still processing. 'Great place to play behind that D-line," he said. Mike Tomlin always has been high on Schobert and his coverage ability — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) August 13, 2021

Brad Spielberger of Pro Football Focus reports that the Jaguars will be retaining “some” of Schobert’s salary.

Schobert is a Former Fourth-Round Pick of the Browns

Joe Schobert—6-foot-1 and 245 pounds—came into the NFL in 2016, when the Cleveland Browns selected him in the fourth round (No. 99 overall) out of the University of Wisconsin, where he was a teammate of Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt.

In his first four years in the league, he started 49 of 61 games, recording 408 total tackles (252 solo), with 8.5 sacks, 19 quarterback hits and 15 tackles for loss, not to mention six interceptions, 20 passes defensed, seven forced fumble and three fumble recoveries.

In March 2020, he moved on to Jacksonville in free agency, signing a five-year, $53.75 million contract, which included a $12 million signing bonus and $21.5 million guaranteed.

Schobert started all 16 games for the Jaguars last year, recording 141 tackles (84 solo), with six tackles for loss, six quarterback hits, 2.5 sacks, three interceptions, four passes defensed and two forced fumbles, but with a new coaching staff and defensive scheme (in the wake of a 1-15 season) the Jags have apparently decided to go in another direction.

