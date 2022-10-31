‘Past the Point of Mad,’ Ex-Steelers Super Bowl Winner Calls for Coach’s Firing

Ex-Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Trai Essex has been one of the more outspoken critics of his former team’s offense this year, with coordinator Matt Canada and running back Najee Harris among the targets of his ire. On Sunday, Essex watched the Steelers get blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles, 35-13, which prompted him to take to Twitter to call for Canada’s dismissal.

“He’s got to go. We have seen more than enough,” tweeted the former 3rd-round pick (2005), who won Super Bowls with Ben Roethlisberger & Co. in 2005 and 2008.

He’s got to go. We have seen more than enough. — Trai Essex (@TraiDay79) October 30, 2022

Essex didn’t even get into specifics — or call out specific plays or players — as he has done in the past, like when he criticized running back Najee Harris for a lack of vision. He did note that the Steelers scored just three points in the second half against the Eagles — and none in the fourth quarter — even when the game was long-since out of reach.

“We can’t even score in garbage time. Past the point of mad now. This is just sad,” he concluded.

Might Matt Canada Get Fired During the Bye Week?

That said, there’s little to suggest that Canada will get fired in-season, even though the Steelers are tied with the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans for the fewest total touchdowns in the league (11) and are last in the league in scoring at just 15.0 points per game. It was less than a week ago that head coach Mike Tomlin was asked why it’s not time for a change. His answer? “I don’t feel like I’m there.”

On the other hand, Tomlin hasn’t ruled out making changes to his staff, and Canada is aware that calls for his job are getting louder, though he insists that “this is going to be a tremendous offense.”

There’s also a potential middle ground. Longtime Steelers insider Gerry Dulac (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette) recently said he “wouldn’t be surprised if Canada’s duties were altered to include someone else.”

What’s clear is that dissatisfaction with Canada has been growing for a long time. Dulac said he was “a bit surprised” that he was retained this year (for a second season as offensive coordinator), as players and coaches “were upset” during Canada’s first go-round, which came after he was promoted to offensive coordinator in January 2021 to replace the much-maligned Randy Fichtner. Even former Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley (2012-17) has publicly expressed concern with aspects of Canada’s offense, though Haley’s critique centered around the play of the team’s wide receivers.

A New Development: Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Calling out Teammates

Complicating matters further, Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett publicly questioned the preparation level of his offensive teammates after the 22-point loss to the Eagles, which has the potential to become an issue all its own, as teammates may not take kindly to being called out by a rookie who has yet to prove himself in the league.

The good news is that that Pittsburgh is now in the midst of its bye week, so there’s time to reassess and make changes before the team returns to the field for a home game against the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 13.

Meanwhile, the bad feelings over Sunday’s loss to the Eagles figure to linger a little longer, with plenty of blame to go around on defense as well.

As for Essex, he summed up his feelings with a tweet highlighting how Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown taunted Steelers cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick after beating them both on a 29-yard touchdown pass that gave the Eagles a 21-7 lead.

“This picture pretty much says it all,” he tweeted.