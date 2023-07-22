Former Undrafted DB Projected to Turn Heads at Steelers Training Camp

The secondary is expected to be a major focal point of analysis at Pittsburgh Steelers training camp this July. That’s because the Steelers added three-time All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson in free agency and cornerback Joey Porter Jr. with the No. 32 overall pick in the NFL draft.

Fellow rookie cornerback Cory Trice Jr. has garnered some attention this offseason as well. Noah Strackbein of SI’s AllSteelers reported Trice “impressed his veteran teammates” during OTAs.

But one player that Steelers Now’s Nick Farabaugh argued should be on more radars for fans entering camp is Elijah Riley.

“No one is talking about Riley, but they probably should be,” Farabaugh wrote. “At Steelers OTAs and minicamp, Riley proved to be the definition of a ballhawk. He forced two fumbles and nabbed an interception over those weeks, impressing coaches.

“If he can be a playmaker as he was in the spring, Riley could be a surprise standout.”

Riley played in four games for the Steelers last season. He dressed for the matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6. He was also activated for the final three games of the season.

In those four contests, Riley played 20 defensive snaps and 25 snaps on special teams. He recorded 5 combined tackles.

Steelers’ Elijah Riley Projected to Have Big Training Camp

In a perfect world, the Steelers would like Peterson and Porter Jr. to perform well during training camp. If Peterson could find the fountain of youth at 32 years old, and Porter emerges as a playmaker, the Steelers could quickly transform their below average secondary.

During 2022, Pittsburgh was 20th in passing yards allowed and tied for 28th in passing touchdowns yielded.

But surely, the Steelers would also take a veteran such as Riley surprisingly earning a roster spot.

Farabaugh argued that Riley could have an advantage over the new additions to Pittsburgh’s secondary because he played for the Steelers last year.

“The thing about Riley is that he’s already played in a number of games for the Steelers,” Farabaugh wrote. “He played in last year’s Raiders game and gave the team valuable reps.

“He’s been in the system for a number of years and has proven to be a guy they can elevate off the practice squad in a pinch and not worry about.”

The Steelers claimed Riley off waivers from the New York Jets last August. He began his career with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

During 2021, he played in a career-high eight games for the Eagles and Jets. Riley has dressed for 17 regular season game in his career, recording 50 combined tackles, including 3 tackles for loss, 1 quarterback hit, 1 sack and 1 pass defense.

How Elijah Riley Could Fit in the Steelers Secondary

While Riley may be nice practice squad insurance, there’s a difference between that and being on the 53-man roster. Looking at the Steelers’ roster, he will likely have to really impress the Pittsburgh coaching staff to earn a roster spot.

In addition to Peterson, Porter and Trice, Chandon Sullivan is another new addition to the Steelers secondary. Sullivan has primarily played slot cornerback over the past three seasons.

Peterson implied during a conversation on Bryant McFadden’s podcast, “All Things Covered” that he could play some in the slot this season too.

Riley is versatile enough that he can play safety or slot corner. As previously mentioned, he also has experience on special teams. So, he doesn’t necessarily need to outperform Peterson and Sullivan to make the 53-man roster.

But safety is a bit crowded for the Steelers as well with Damontae Kazee returning to play with Minkah Fitzpatrick and Tre Norwood. The Steelers also signed veteran Keanu Neal this offseason.

If Riley is going to survive the final cuts at the end of training camp, he may need to look impressive on a daily basis.