Steelers Urged to Target Pro Bowl Defender in a Slew of Potential 2023 Moves

Of the three Edmunds brothers in the NFL, two of them played for the Pittsburgh Steelers. But if a couple members of Steelers media get their wish, the third Edmunds brother will join the Pittsburgh organization in 2023.

On January 6, SB Nation’s Michael Beck agreed with a tweet that called for the Steelers to sign linebacker Tremaine Edmunds in free agency this offseason. The Buffalo Bills linebacker is the younger brother of Pittsburgh safety Terrell Edmunds.

Youtube personality Jeff Kirby urged the Steelers to not only sign Tremaine in free agency, but re-sign Terrell and cornerback Cam Sutton.

Completely agree. I’d open up more money to bring in another Corner as well. Maybe James Bradberry? The Steelers should make two splash signings with Tre Edmunds making the most sense https://t.co/v5S3ovJGaP — Michael Beck (@MichaelBeck56) January 7, 2023

The two Edmunds brothers and Sutton are all expected to hit free agency in March.

The Likelihood Steelers Sign Two Edmunds Brothers

For four years, the Steelers did have two Edmunds brothers on their roster. Terrell was the team’s first-round pick in 2018. During the same offseason, the Steelers added the oldest of the three Edmunds brothers, Trey, to their practice squad.

From 2018-21, Terrell started 60 games for Pittsburgh. Trey, a running back, never started, but he appeared in 21 games, mostly playing special teams, during that four-year stretch. The Steelers released Trey during training camp on July 26 last year.

It’s possible not a single Edmunds brother will be in Pittsburgh next year. The Steelers signed Terrell to a 1-year contract after he became a restricted free agent this past offseason. The safety has yet to land a long-term deal.

Tremaine is set to be a free agent as well with his rookie contract expiring. The Bills picked up Tremaine’s fifth-year option, which paid him about $12.7 million in 2022.

The Steelers defense has improved during the second half of the season, but Pittsburgh is still ranked in the bottom 12 of the league in passing yards allowed, net yards yielded per pass attempt and sacks. Major upgrades to improve upon those statistics are in order for the Steelers.

The question, of course, is how the organization goes about retooling its defense, particularly its secondary. Terrell and Sutton have each been solid contributors at times, but keeping the status quo in the secondary wouldn’t be the best plan considering the overall results for Pittsburgh’s defense.

Tremaine would be a great addition at middle linebacker but could be the most expensive of the three players.

Tremaine has made two Pro Bowls and posted at least 95 tackles in each of his five seasons. This season, he has 95 combined tackles, including 5 tackles for loss with 1.0 sack and 4 pass defenses.

Meanwhile, Terrell has recorded 65 combined tackles, including 2 tackles for loss and 1.0 sack with 4 pass defenses this season. Sutton has registered 40 combined tackles with 14 pass defenses and 3 interceptions.

Steelers 2023 Cap Situation

As many media members have indicated over the past few weeks, the next 3-4 years will be a key timeframe for the Steelers.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett still leaves something to be desired in the statistical department, but his game-winning drives the past two weeks have turned some of his doubters into believers, including former signal caller Ben Roethlisberger.

If Pickett continues to improve and becomes a franchise quarterback, the Steelers will have the advantage of having their signal caller on an affordable rookie deal until at least 2026. That should give the Steelers more opportunities to sign veterans in free agency.

The Steelers have young pieces on offense at not only quarterback but running back, tight end and wide receiver. Early 2023 mock drafts have also projected the Steelers to address left tackle this spring.

If Pittsburgh follows that draft plan, dedicating salary cap space to address holes on defense in free agency makes sense.