T.J. Watt Highly Endorses Steelers’ Fill-In for Keanu Neal

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been forced to replace a few different starting defensive players over the past several weeks. But so far, the next man up mantra has worked for the Steelers defense, especially with new safety Trenton Thompson.

In his first NFL start against the Cincinnati Bengals during Week 12, Thompson played all but 1 of Pittsburgh’s defensive snaps. He finished tied for third on the team with 5 tackles, all of which were solos, in the 16-10 victory.

Thompson also made a major splash play with an interception during the third quarter.

During his postgame press conference, Steelers All-Pro linebacker T.J. Watt raved about the Week 12 performance the team received from Thompson.

“Trent’s been ballin’,” T.J. Watt told reporters. “He really has. No one is surprised by his success. He had a phenomenal preseason. A guy that’s come in. He’s not doing a whole lot of talking. He’s trying to learn as much as possible, and he’s performing. Credit to him.”

In three games this season, Thompson has posted 11 combined tackles, 10 of which were solos. He also has 3 pass defenses to go with his key interception.

Safety Trenton Thompson ‘Delivered’ for Steelers Against Bengals

The Steelers dominated from a yardage standpoint during the first half against the Bengals. But as Pittsburgh fans have seen often this year, more yards doesn’t equal more points. The Steelers trailed the Bengals 10-7 at halftime.

Then to begin the third quarter, the Bengals drove 57 yards into the red zone. On third-and-7, though, Thompson made arguably the biggest play of the game.

Thompson undercut a pass intended for Ja’Marr Chase to intercept Jake Browning.

The Steelers scored a touchdown on their next possession. Pittsburgh didn’t trail again after that. The Steelers added two field goals in the fourth quarter.

When speaking to reporters about his interception, Thompson didn’t undersell its importance.

“Game changer,” Thompson said of the play, via SI.com’s All Steelers’ Noah Strackbein. “We needed a turnover for sure, just to get us pumped up and get the offense rolling. And obviously it took away some momentum from their sideline.”

Thompson nearly had an interception on a similar play during Week 11 against the Cleveland Browns. But Thompson didn’t secure the catch.

Strackbein wrote that defensive end Cameron Heyward said that head coach Mike Tomlin challenged Thompson to secure the next interception opportunity he received.

Thompson didn’t disappoint.

“This guy has been excited about his opportunity and we’re excited for him,” Tomlin told reporters in his postgame press conference. “He delivered.”

Thompson, Steelers Defense to Face Tougher Test in Week 13

The Steelers defense has held opponents to a season low in yardage and only 2 total touchdowns the past two weeks. Clearly, Thompson and Pittsburgh’s injury replacements at safety and inside linebacker are working.

But things will get a little more difficult in Week 13. While the Steelers will return home and face the Arizona Cardinals, who have just 2 wins this season, 2-time Pro Bowl quarterback Kyler Murray has returned behind center.

Murray has registered a 6.7 yards per pass average and a 61.7% completion percentage with 2 touchdowns and 2 interceptions in three games this season. He’s also rushed for 86 yards and 3 touchdowns.

That dual-threat quarterback ability is something the Steelers haven’t dealt with since facing Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in Week 5. And while Murray is only 26 years old, he’s far more experienced than the past two quarterbacks the Steelers squared off against — Browning and Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

Still, based on how Thompson has played in three games, the Steelers have reasons to be confident they can continue to overcome having lost both of their starting safeties.