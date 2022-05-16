Former Arizona D-Lineman Joins Steelers: ‘I Came, They Saw, I’m Signed!’

On Sunday May 15 former Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman Trevon Mason announced that he signed a contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the immediate aftermath of the team’s rookie minicamp. He delivered the news via Tweet, with a message that read:

“I Came, They Saw, I’m Signed!”

Those words were accompanied with an image of Mason in a snug-fitting No. 90 jersey. Of course, No. 90 belongs to Steelers outside linebacker and reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt.

“Bold choice wearing #90 in the Steelers edit! Lol” replied Twitter user Cameron Blackburn.

BUDDY. Bold choice wearing #90 in the Steelers edit! Lol — Cameron Blackburn (@CamBlurn) May 15, 2022

To which Mason responded: “That’s my college number. Be easy on me.”

That’s my college number. Be easy on me. 😂 — Trevon Mason (@Trevon22Mason) May 15, 2022

The image is credited to Kinetic Sports Group, which is no doubt responsible for the misstep.

As you can see from an earlier Trevon Mason tweet, he wore No. 69 at Steelers rookie minicamp, where he apparently showed enough on a tryout basis that head coach Mike Tomlin decided to give him a spot on the 90-man roster.

Mason Was a Multi-Year Starter for the Arizona Wildcats

As for Trevon Mason’s background, he offers ideal size to play defensive end in Pittsburgh’s scheme, as he’s 6-foot-6 and 290 pounds. He started his college career at Navarro Community College in 2018 before moving on to the University of Arizona in 2019.

In three years with the Wildcats, Mason appeared in 28 games and recorded 106 tackles (56 solo), including 15 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and seven passes defensed.

A scouting report in the NFL Draft Bible indicates that Mason possesses “light feet and hands” and “catch(es) linemen off-guard off the snap as he can quickly get slight enough penetration in the backfield to cause issues…. (And) when he brings his hands against the run, he can dictate the block and does a good job of stacking and shedding to make plays on the ball carrier with good timing. He wraps up well and is a sound tackler, no issues here for him.

On the downside, “he doesn’t win with leverage and relies on his hands too much to dictate the block, (plus) his motor is inconsistent and looks very winded late in games.”

In an interview with NFL Draft Diamonds in December 2021, Mason said he hopes to demonstrate that he’s a high-effort player who’s coachable and always does his job.

“I want to make sure that I’m unblockable and everyone fears me,” he said.

South Carolina Cornerback Carlins Platel Also Earned a Contract

It appears Mason is one of at least two tryout players who earned contracts this past weekend, with the other being former South Carolina Gamecocks defensive back Carlins Platel, who played three seasons at Division II Assumption University in Worcester, Mass. before getting the opportunity to transfer to an SEC school.

The Steelers have yet to announce either signing, but when they do, each figures to be accompanied by another roster move, as the team had a full 90-man roster entering rookie minicamp.

For what it’s worth, Steelers minicamp was the second rookie minicamp Mason attended in the past two weeks, the other being that of the New York Jets.

Congrats to the BIG DOG @trevon22mason on being invited to attend the @nyjets Rookie Mini Camp! We know you are about to make your presence known! @ New York https://t.co/zk7ngDxxJd — Kinetic Sports Group 🏈 (@KineticSports5) May 4, 2022

