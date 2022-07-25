Steelers Cut Veteran Running Back, Open Roster Spot Before Camp

The Pittsburgh Steelers running back roster got thinner on the eve of training camp. According to a tweet from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, running back/fullback Trey Edmunds will be released from the team.

Edmunds had been the longest-tenured member of the unit of backs. His release marks the fourth time he’s been cut since he was signed to the Steelers practice squad in 2018.

Edmunds, 27, has appeared in 21 games during his time with the Steelers, almost exclusively on special teams. In two games last season, he was activated from the practice squad for that very purpose.

The only season Edmunds recorded stats as a runner was in 2019, going 92 yards on 22 carries and six catches for 48 yards.

The Steelers had four sets of brothers on the team, and they’re now down to three.

Life comes at ya fast pic.twitter.com/0ubxdDePEv — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) July 25, 2022

While Pittsburgh doesn’t have to fill the open roster spot with another running back, it would be the way to go, as it’s one of the weakest units in the league. The team made no significant moves at the position this offseason, instead choosing to stick with Najee Harris, Benny Snell and Anthony McFarland as the top three.

The Steelers signed undrafted free agents Mataeo Durant and Jaylen Warren to challenge Snell and McFarland for backup roles. Still, adding an experienced veteran to spell Harris adequately would be wise. Snell, a three-year veteran, averaged just 2.7 yards per carry in 36 attempts last season.

Trey Edmunds Highlights

Highlights from a guy who’s played sparingly in four seasons are few and far between. But when Neal Coolong, senior editor for USA Today’s NFL wire sites, posed the question: “What was your favorite Trey Edmunds moment with the Steelers?” two gems popped up.

In 2019, otherwise known as the Season Without Ben Roethlisberger, Edmunds ripped off a 45-yard versus the Indianapolis Colts, and Edgar Torres had “awesome seats” to witness it.

I had awesome seats for the Steelers vs Colts in 2019 and he had a 45 yard run down the sideline that day. So that. — Edgar Torres (@etorres12894) July 25, 2022

Not only was it a good play, but Edmunds’ run was also the longest since four years prior by DeAngelo Williams (according to Steelers Depot). Though the drive resulted in three points instead of a touchdown, it helped lift Pittsburgh over the Colts by a final score of 26-24.

The second (and final) highlight for Edmunds is a rare one.

Behind the Steel Curtain’s Jeremy Betz noted his favorite moment was an Edmunds interception. No, not one by his brother Terrell.

The INT on Special Teams — Jeremy Betz (@thebetz93) July 25, 2022

On a 4th-and-1 midway through a matchup versus the Los Angeles Rams, the team designed a play for Johnny Hekker to pass instead of punt it away. The Steelers special teams sniffed it out, and Edmunds made a heads-up play for a pick. Unfortunately, the drive stalled, ending in a Pittsburgh punt, but it still won the game, 17-12.

It’s always possible Trey Edmunds isn’t entirely done in Pittsburgh. He could always go unsigned and wind up back on the Steelers practice squad in the future.

