Daniel Jeremiah Turns Heads With Latest Steelers Mock Draft Prediction

Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network has become one of the top voices to listen to during mock draft season. He doesn’t nail every prediction, but his name resonates more than nearly every other mock draft experts. So when Jeremiah pegged Washington offensive tackle Troy Fautanu to the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 20 in his second mock draft on February 20, it was significant for a couple reasons.

For one, Jeremiah is the first notable mock draft experts to predict Fautanu to land with the Steelers. Secondly, the analyst was also unclear about whether he projected Fautanu as an offensive tackle in Pittsburgh.

“Pittsburgh invests in the offensive line in Round 1 for the second year in a row,” Jeremiah wrote in his February 20 mock draft that had the Steelers picking Fautanu at No. 20. “Fautanu fits the physical identity the Steelers are looking to create.

“He can play anywhere on the line, but it would be fun to watch him line up next to 2023 first-round pick Broderick Jones.”

That analysis turned some heads, particularly with Steeler Depot’s Alex Kozora.

“Jeremiah’s ending comment is interesting, suggesting Fautanu could kick inside to guard,” Kozora wrote. “Perhaps that could be his best NFL fit, but it wouldn’t be ideal for the Steelers.

“Pittsburgh is set at guard with Isaac Seumalo on the left side and James Daniels on the right, both players under contract and playing well.

“Fautanu was primarily a college tackle but logged some time at guard, too. Guard isn’t a position you’ll see discussed in many Steelers’ mock drafts.”

The Steelers have been linked to several offensive linemen expected to go early in the 2024 NFL draft. However, they’ve predominately been tackles and centers.

Could the Steelers Target a Guard in the First Round?

According to the NFL mock draft database, the only other mock draft expert this month who predicted the Steelers to select Fautanu at No. 20 was Roster Watch’s Cody Carpentier.

Carpentier hyped Fautanu as a choice for the Steelers because of his versatility. Carpentier appeared to expect Fautanu to play tackle but wrote he could play guard “if needed” immediately.

Unless the Steelers have multiple injuries at guard, that’s not likely to be a team need in 2024.

Versatility is never a bad thing. But most mock draft experts are predicting the Steelers to go shopping for a potential franchise pillar at tackle. The Steelers need another stud at the position, not someone who would be adequate at multiple spots.

Kozora left open the possibility that Jeremiah’s analysis was a more generate take that could mean Fautanu pairing with Broderick Jones as Pittsburgh’s other future starting tackle.

Other Reaction to Daniel Jeremiah’s Projecting Troy Fautanu to Steelers at No. 20

Kozora had the strongest initial reaction to Jeremiah’s latest Steelers mock draft prediction. But others also weighed in on social media.

NFL personality Mike Nicastro wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that Fautanu is best suited to play guard in the NFL, which Nicastro argued isn’t what the Steelers need.

Several of Nicastro’s followers agreed. Big Norm wrote that the Jeremiah should have projected the Steelers to take Amarius Mims. Peyton U posted that she’d “prefer” the Steelers to draft a tackle.

Other users found suggesting Fautanu to the Steelers as an “odd fit” and a “horrible take.”