Bills’ Special Teams Ace Fires Message to Steelers: ‘So Jacked Up’

There’s a lot of storylines going into every NFL playoff matchup. One of the more underrated stories of the AFC Wild Card showdown between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills features linebacker Tyler Matakevich.

The 31-year-old played his first four seasons with the Steelers from 2016-19. He just finished his fourth regular season with the Bills.

Although he’s faced the team that drafted him previously, this time, it’s in a win-or-go-home situation. And Matakevich couldn’t be more excited.

“I’m so jacked up. They gave me this opportunity to be able to play in this league,” Matakevich said on The Zach Gelb Show on January 10. “They drafted me, seventh round. Never forget it, like it was yesterday.

“Shoot man, I’m excited. There’s nothing like playoff football. I can’t wait.”

Matakevich was a reserve linebacker and special teams player in four seasons for the Steelers. His defensive opportunities have been even more limited in Buffalo, but he’s carved out a vital special teams role.