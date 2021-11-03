Updated Steelers 2022 Draft Picks After Melvin Ingram Trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a flurry of trades in the past year or so, at least by the historical standards of the organization. The most recent deal came on November 2, 2021, when the Steelers acquired a conditional 2022 sixth-round pick from the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for edge rusher Melvin Ingram III. With all of the wheeling and dealing, it’s worth taking a few minutes to review where the team stands in terms of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Pittsburgh Currently Has Six Picks

At the moment, Pittsburgh has its own selections in the first, second, third and seventh rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft, plus the conditional sixth-rounder from Kansas City (via Baltimore) and an (extra) seventh-rounder coming from the New York Jets via the Avery Williamson trade, which was consummated on November 1, 2020. That’s six selections in all.

The latest Steelers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Steelers newsletter here!

2022 Picks That Have Been Traded Away

Pittsburgh’s 2022 fourth-round pick was dealt to the Miami Dolphins for a 2021 fifth-round selection (No. 156 overall), which was used to draft defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk (Wisconsin).

Pittsburgh traded its 2022 fifth-round pick to the New York Jets in exchange for inside linebacker Avery Williamson (and a 2022 seventh-round pick).

Pittsburgh traded its 2022 sixth-round selection to the Jacksonville Jaguars in August 2021 in exchange for inside linebacker Joe Schobert.

Steelers’ 2022 Compensatory Picks

But that’s not all, as the Steelers figure to receive at least one compensatory pick in 2022.

Looking back to May 2021, it was already possible for overthecap.com to do an early projection of the 32 compensatory picks to be handed out for the 2022 NFL Draft. At the time, it appeared the Steelers would receive a third-round pick for outside linebacker Bud Dupree (who signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Tennessee Titans in March 2021), as well as a fifth-round selection for offensive lineman Matt Feiler (who inked a three-year, $21 million contract with the Los Angeles Chargers).

But compensation and contracts signed are only two of the factors in the compensatory formula; snap counts are another. So, for example, overthecap.com currently shows Dupree as being downgraded to a fourth-round compensatory pick because he’s played a mere 38.9% of the available snaps, having missed three games while working his way back from a torn ACL suffered in December 2020.

Bottom line: It’s too soon to worry about the minutiae of the formula at this point in time, but Bud Dupree’s playing time with the Titans is worth keeping an eye on.

Mike Tomlin Dropped a New Tomlinism on Tuesday

The Melvin Ingram trade was the biggest news surrounding the Steelers on Tuesday, but in the midst of his weekly press conference, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin uttered a brand-new Tomlinism, or at least one I’ve never heard before.

Asked about the approach taken by the coaching staff during a week in which the Steelers play on Monday Night Football, Tomlin said the extra day doesn’t change much, if anything.

“We’re always trying to get eight pounds in a five-pound bag. We’re working business as usual,” he said, as noted by Brooke Pryor of ESPN.

Tomlin, on the approach his staff takes during a MNF game prep week where they've got an extra day. "We're always trying to get eight pounds in a five pound bag, man. We're working business as usual." Also my approach with checked luggage. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 2, 2021

2 Ex-Steelers Worked Out for 2 Different NFC West Teams

Also on Tuesday, the Seattle Seahawks worked out running back Tony Brooks-James, who appeared in three games for the Steelers in 2019.

Seahawks worked out Tony Brooks-James — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 2, 2021

Meanwhile, former Steelers safety Jordan Dangerfield was one of nine players worked out by the San Francisco 49ers. Dangerfield played in 61 games with the Steelers between 2016-20.

49ers worked out Jordan Dangerfield, Nick Eubanks, Nick Guggemos, Delano HIll, Bradley McDougald, Nick O'Leary, Will Parks, Clayton Thorson and Austin Watkins — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 2, 2021

Follow the Heavy on Steelers Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!



ALSO READ:

• Steelers Sign Carlos Davis’ Twin Brother, a 2020 Draft Pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers