Steelers Urged to Pursue 5-Time All-Pro if He Becomes a Free Agent

Quarterback might not be the only position where the Pittsburgh Steelers take a look at making a big move during the 2024 offseason.

The team could really use an upgrade at tackle after they struggled at the position on both sides of the line in 2023.

They are expected to make a move at one of the tackle spots this offseason as Broderick Jones fills the other spot in his second season.

It looks like there’s some hope that he move they make could be for a former All-Pro left tackle.

Steelers Nation’s Brogan Noey thinks the Steelers should go after David Bakhtiari if he becomes available this offseason.

Bakhtiari is still under contract with the Green Bay Packers, but is expected to be released in a move that would save them more than $20 million in cap space.

What Does Bakhtiari Have Left?

There was no question about just how good Bakhtiari was at his peak. From 2016-2020 he was an elite left tackle who was rarely penalized and made sure Aaron Rodgers had plenty of time to throw the football.

He made either the first or second All-Pro team in each of those seasons.

Unfortunately, the three seasons since that stretch have been tough for Bakhtiari.

He played just one game in 2021 because of an ACL injury that he suffered at the end of the 2020 season.

In 2022, Bakhtiari was able to play 11 games and there was an obvious difference in the team’s pass protection when he was available. Over the course of the season he showed that he was still one of the better tackles in the league when healthy.

Then in 2023, he once agains struggled with injury. A knee injury suffered in Week 1 ended up requiring surgery and cost him the rest of the season.

Now Bakhtiari could become one of the biggest names at the position in this year’s free agent class, but he comes with some question marks.

How much does he have left in the tank at 32 years old and after dealing with some major injury issues?

Despite that big question, Bakhtiari should still have some suitors during the offseason if he becomes available.

Steelers Could Face Some Competition

If Bakhtiari is actually let go by the Packers, the Steelers certainly wouldn’t be the only team interested in his services.

The obvious team that would compete with the Steelers for Bakhtiari is the New York Jets.

They’ve been repeatedly linked with him since they acquired Rodgers and are badly in need a left tackle. It would be very surprising if the Jets weren’t looking to reunite Rodgers and Bakhtiari this offseason.

While the Jets have dominated the rumor mill when it comes to the tackle, they aren’t the only team that could take a look at him as an option for 2024.

The Kansas City Chiefs will have an opening at left tackle this offseason. Donovan Smith was only on a one-year deal in 2023 and didn’t play well enough to guarantee the Super Bowl champions will want him back next season.

Maybe the Steelers could even face some competition from their own division. Jedrick Wills is still under contract with the Browns for another season, but struggled in his fourth year in the league.

Despite his struggles and their constant changes at quarterback, the Browns won 11 games in 2023. If they think Bakhtiari could help them make a playoff run, then they might be willing make a move, especially with Wills potentially leaving after the season anyway.

If the Steelers are interested in Bakhtiari, they’ll probably need to make a strong offer to get him.