Proposed Trade Sends Steelers Super Bowl Champion

The Pittsburgh Steelers should have the selections in the 2023 NFL draft to address the team’s offensive playmakers in the middle rounds once again. The question is whether it will be in the form of a rookie or trade.

The Steelers have made it practically a yearly tradition to draft a wide receiver on Day 2 of the draft recently. But Bleacher Report’s Joe Tansey proposed this offseason that the Steelers acquire a veteran receiver in a trade.

Tansey suggested on December 21 that the Steelers should deal their third-round pick for Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson.

“Jefferson is intriguing to the Steelers because is a supporting piece in the offense, not a star, and his contract is up at the end of the 2023 season,” wrote Tansey.

“Pittsburgh could call Los Angeles and figure out a deal for Jefferson that would cost the Steelers a draft pick, which is something the Rams desperately need.”

How Jefferson Could Fit With Steelers

The 26-year-old receiver is entering the final year of his rookie deal in 2023. That could deter the Steelers interest given that they just traded away Chase Claypool, who also was set to be in the last season of his first NFL contract next year.

But if the Steelers want to add immediate help at receiver for an affordable price, Jefferson is an intriguing option. Because he’s still on his rookie deal, Spotrac reported Jefferson has just a $1.79 million cap hit in 2023. And he has more experience than an NFL rookie would next year.

In three seasons with the Rams, Jefferson has posted 84 receptions for 1,234 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

“Los Angeles may not be willing to offload a young wide receiver, but it is worth a call because Jefferson could be a good third piece to have alongside Johnson and Pickens at wide receiver,” wrote Tansey.

“The potential trade would come at a small cost to the Steelers because of Jefferson’s contract. Any additional draft picks would be welcomed by the Rams as they try to rebuild for the next few years.”

This season, Jefferson has posted just 15 catches for 212 yards and 3 touchdowns, but he began the season on injured reserve.

Jefferson recorded 4 games with at least 80 receiving yards and averaged 16.0 yards per reception last season. He also scored 6 touchdowns.

The 6-foot-1 receiver would give the Steelers a second deep threat next to George Pickens. It could also further open up opportunities for Diontae Johnson on underneath routes.

Other Potential Targets for Steelers at Wide Receiver

Jefferson wasn’t the only wideout Tansey proposed to the Steelers via trade. The Bleacher Report writer suggested Pittsburgh should also be interested in Houston Texans receiver Brandin Cooks.

The Steelers should also have opportunities to add a veteran receiver in free agency. Nelson Agholor, Sterling Stepard and D.J. Chark are expected to be at the top of the wideout receiver free agent class this upcoming offseason.

Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, and Jarvis Landry are other intriguing options if the Steelers are considering adding a veteran receiver.

Of course, former Pittsburgh wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster is expected to be a free agent too. Obviously, he’s a fit as a former Steelers draft pick.

The key will be for the Steelers to add a third wide receiver target for quarterback Kenny Pickett without taking away opportunities for Pickens. The rookie wideout is still a bit raw as a route runner, but Pittsburgh should not be interested in a receiver who is going to stunt Pickens’ development.