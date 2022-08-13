Steelers Work out Former SIU Star, Waived Veteran Returns

The NFL journey for linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III has been a long and winding one. Selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL draft, Gilbert was hampered with injuries in his first two seasons.

Gilbert reverted to Pittsburgh’s reserve/injured list after clearing waivers on August 11. He was enjoying the best camp of his career in a battle for an inside linebacker spot when, according to Steelers Now, he suffered an ankle injury during a tackling drill at practice on August 6.

UG3 with his foot in a boot. Having a good camp. This is a bummer. pic.twitter.com/ZaQ2KenZg3 — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) August 8, 2022

“You know, I’ll be out a couple of weeks,” Gilbert told Steelers Now of the injury. “It’s not ideal, but it’s just another obstacle to overcome.”

It’s been one obstacle after another for Gilbert. Dealing with back issues on and off since college, Gilbert found himself on injured reserve in the second half of his rookie season with fractured L-5 vertebrae in his lower back. Late in the 2020 season, the Steelers placed Gilbert on injured reserve with an ankle injury.

“I know what God has planned for me,” said Gilbert. “I’m going to fight back, go with this rehab, and come back better than ever. I believe in that.”

Gilbert has recorded just 25 tackles in 28 appearances. Appearing in all 17 games in 2021, Gilbert played primarily on special teams (337 snaps), with only 36 defensive snaps. In Week 1 last season, Gilbert recovered a blocked punt and returned it for a touchdown.

Now that Gilbert is back in Pittsburgh, the Steelers will likely stash him on the practice squad, where he’ll await his next opportunity while his ankle heals.

Steelers Workout Linebacker

The Pittsburgh Steelers brought in Southern Illinois linebacker Bryce Notree on August 12, per the NFL transaction wire.

Notree was a defensive star for the Salukis playing in 46 games and recording 246 tackles, 6.5 sacks and four interceptions. He started all 13 games in his senior season, recording 4.0 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, seven quarterback hurries and led the team in tackles with 91.

The New Orleans Saints signed Notree as an undrafted free agent (UDFA) but was released before organized team activities (OTAs) began. From there, he earned a spot on the Washington Commanders’ offseason roster through rookie minicamp. He was released on August 7.

Though Notree’s workout didn’t immediately result in a contract offer, Pittsburgh’s need for linebacker depth makes him a future possibility.

