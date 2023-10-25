Steelers Connected to Former $42 Million Pass Catcher

Rumors have linked the Pittsburgh Steelers to New England Patriots tight end Mike Gesicki more than once since the start of the 2023 regular season. On October 25, The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly did the same, naming Gesicki a potential trade target for Pittsburgh.

But Kaboly also argued that if the Steelers really desired to make a big move at tight end, they would target Arizona Cardinals’ Zach Ertz.

“If the Steelers want to make a splash, they could go after Ertz,” Kaboly wrote. “His best days are behind him, and he just went on IR with a quad strain, but if it isn’t too bad, that could just make him cheaper. He was rounding into shape after a torn ACL last year.

“He is a pure pass catcher but comes with a big price tag: $8.8 million salary, prorated over the rest of the season. If Khan could convince the Cardinals to eat some money, the Steelers might be willing to take a flier on Ertz, who has 709 catches, 7,434 yards and 46 touchdowns in 151 games over 11 seasons.”

The 32-year-old has 27 receptions, 187 receiving yards and 1 touchdown this season.

In 2016, Ertz signed a five-year, $42.5 million contract with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Could the Steelers Trade for Injured TE Zach Ertz?

As Kaboly mentioned, Ertz just landed on injured reserve because of a quad strain. That means, at the earliest, he could return to the field in Week 12.

That’s one week after injured Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth could come off IR.

It’s worth wondering whether the Steelers should pursue a tight end who is already injured while their starter at the position is also hurt. But assuming Ertz will return to full health in November, he would be a useful asset for quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Ertz made the Pro Bowl three straight seasons for the Eagles from 2017-19. In 2018, he posted career highs of 116 catches and 1,163 receiving yards with 8 touchdowns.

A high-ankle sprain helped end Ertz’s Pro Bowl run during the 2020 season. But despite a midseason trade in 2021, Ertz bounced back to register 74 catches and 763 yards the following year.

Last season, he recorded 47 catches for 406 yards and 4 touchdowns during his first full season with the Cardinals.

If the Steelers acquired the veteran tight end, Ertz could become a security blanket for Pickett. The 32-year-old’s experience of winning the Super Bowl with the Eagles would also be helpful to Pittsburgh’s young, inexperienced offensive roster.

Other Potential TE Trade Targets for Steelers

Acquiring Ertz would make a splash. But again, with Ertz on injured reserve, it probably makes more sense for Pittsburgh to pursue tight ends who can contribute while Freiermuth is sidelined.

While Kaboly sounded most enthusiastic about the Steelers acquiring Ertz, he named five possible tight end targets in the trade market for Pittsburgh. In addition to Gesicki, fellow Patriots tight end Hunter Henry, Indianapolis Colts’ Mo Alie-Cox and New York Jets’ C.J. Izomah were on the list.

“Given the slow development of [Darnell] Washington and that Connor Heyward has yet to fully get acclimated to the position, the Steelers are light at tight end and were forced to use Rodney Williams against the Rams,” Kaboly wrote. “They signed Scotty Washington to the practice squad Tuesday.

“In Freiermuth’s absence, a tight end would interest the Steelers the most.”

Kaboly did not get specific about what it might take in compensation to land Ertz or any of his suggested tight end targets in a trade.

When the Eagles dealt Ertz to the Cardinals in October 2021, Philadelphia received then rookie cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round pick in return.