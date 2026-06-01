Potential New Detroit Lions Helmet Design Leaked Online

The Detroit Lions announced last year that they would be participating in the NFL’s newly launched “Rivalries” program, which features alternate uniforms designed to reflect and celebrate local community identity and culture.

Although the Lions were not among the teams to unveil their Rivalries uniform during the recently concluded season, the franchise is still expected to debut the design at some point during the 2026 NFL campaign. The release is anticipated to generate significant buzz among fans.

Have we already gotten our first look at the potential new design coming this season?

Did Part Of The Detroit Lions Alternate Uniform Design Leak?

Earlier on Sunday, Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson was snapped signing several new-look helmets, and the photo has circulated online.

“Yeah, we’re the second year of the Rivalry uniforms, so if you watched last year, two divisions wore them,” Lions president Rod Wood explained to journalist Brad Galli earlier this month. “You get to wear them once at a home game against one of your division opponents. And so, once the schedule comes out in May and we know who we’re playing at what games and primetime versus Sunday afternoon, we’ll sit down and figure out the best time to unveil them.”

“I’m pretty excited about them,” he continued. “They’re kind of consistent with our colors and our look, but I think with a little modern twist that the fans are going to like. That was a process that we went through over several years with Nike and telling them what we would be interested in. They’d come back with a version, we’d push back and it goes back and forth. We finally settled on one that I think everyone’s going to like.”

Lions President Rod Wood Gave Some Details Of The Impending New Look Late Last Year

During a radio interview with 97.1 The Ticket last August, Lions president Rod Wood explained they would be in the second wave of teams to release the new Rivalry uniform.

“The first eight teams are going to be rolled out next week, so you’ll get a look at what the league is thinking about,” Wood said in August. “And we have an idea of what ours is going to look like. We’ve seen a couple iterations of it and I would say that it’s consistent with us but a little bit of a modern twist to it. I think the fans will like it.”

NFL teams from the AFC East and NFC West divisions were the first to debut their respective new looks.

“The unveiling of the first eight Rivalries club uniforms and fan gear marks a significant moment for the NFL, Nike and Fanatics, as creativity and innovation merge together to deliver a new take on what it means to be a rival,” Taryn Hutt, NFL vice president of club marketing, said as part of the initial news release.

“Nike has a rich history with football, and we’re excited to partner with the NFL on this new Rivalries program to help grow the sport and expand it for the next generation,” said Ryan Airhart, Director, NFL Apparel Product Design at Nike. “Each uniform was designed in collaboration with the club it represents to authentically reflect what makes their team, fans and communities wholly unique.”