Top AEW Star Curses Out CM Punk During Controversial Interview

AEW main eventer MJF was asked about WWE star CM Punk and cursed him out during a controversial interview discussing the wrestling industry. MJF worked closely with Punk during an incredible blood feud in AEW before the latter left for a WWE return. However, there is little love between the two, despite having such strong chemistry in the ring and on the microphone.

MJF said the following about Punk, via the Ariel Helwani Show:

“No, I’m not surprised at how good he’s doing, doesn’t change the fact he’s a f**king c**t. He just sucks, a bad guy, but he’s an incredible professional wrestler. How many times do I have to repeat myself, he’s a piece of s**t, but he’s a great wrestler.”

MJF actually complimented Punk as a great wrestler and performer in the industry, but he made sure to bury his former opponent. Punk leaving AEW in such controversial fashion and creating multiple issues before getting fired made him a hated name within the company. MJF has negatively talked about Punk in the past and ensured that he remained consistent when asked about him today.

What Made CM Punk So Hated In AEW

The personality of Punk was called out more than his performances due to how much he clashed backstage with others. Punk has been accused of hypocritical behavior for trashing WWE while under AEW contract and then doing the opposite once he switched companies.

However, the bigger issues started when Punk got into a backstage fight with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks. Punk used a public press conference to vent his frustrations with other talents and how they viewed him. The rant led to a backstage confrontation and a fight that caused all names involved to get suspended.

Various backstage report leaks and Punk’s own behavior on social media showed that he was getting tired of working for AEW. Another fight with Jack Perry ultimately led to Tony Khan finally firing Punk and allowing him to return to WWE. MJF represents a lot of AEW names when he reveals respecting Punk as a talent but think less of him as a person.

MJF Has Become An AEW Locker Room Leader

Despite being known for playing a jerk on screen, MJF is one of the most respected names in AEW. The recent year of work in the main event scene proved MJF is a draw with television viewers and live attendance numbers going up.

AEW’s upcoming Double or Nothing PPV in New York has sold out behind the main event program of MJF vs Darby Allin for the AEW World Championship. Khan has trusted MJF to lead the company, and the momentum is stronger than it has been in many years for AEW.

Punk’s era of AEW helped make MJF a star by having him stand his ground against an all-time great. However, MJF became more important to AEW than Punk and is representing the locker room by throwing shade at the WWE superstar. Both stars have ended up in the promotion that best represent what they want out of wrestling.