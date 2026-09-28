AEW Star PAC’s Final Social Media Post Deepens Tragedy of His Death

“All Elite Wrestling is saddened to announce the passing of Benjamin Satterley, aka Pac,” the organization noted in a post on its website. “A native of Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Satterley began his wrestling career in 2004 and went on to perform for wrestling organizations all over the world, captivating fans with innovative high-flying moves and incredible in-ring ability.

“Pac signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2019 and held multiple AEW Championships and competed in some of the most memorable matches in AEW history. Our condolences go out to Satterley’s family, friends and fans.”

PAC’s final post on X paid tribute to another wrestler who recently passed away. On September 17, PAC shared an image that showed him clasping hands with wrestler and drummer Andy Williams, known as Andy the Butcher. Williams died earlier this month after collapsing at a wrestling event.

Friends and family gathered on Sunday to remember Williams in his native Buffalo, N.Y.

“Anybody who knew Andy, they were his friend,” Andy’s father, Frank Williams, told Buffalo’s WIVB at the time. “If he had a dollar in his pocket and you needed it, he would try to get you a dollar and a quarter. He was that type of guy where money meant nothing to him, friendship meant everything, and that was my son.”

PAC’s post also drew many condolences, with fans shocked that both wrestlers were gone in such a short time.

“The most heartbreaking last post. May you both rest in peace. You should both be here still,” one fan replied to PAC’s final post.

PAC Competed One Night Before His Death

PAC’s death came as a shock to fans, especially after he wrestled on Saturday night in AEW’s All Out event in Chicago. He competed in the show’s opening match, losing to Andrade.

There are not yet details available on PAC’s passing, including his cause of death.