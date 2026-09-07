AJ Lee Not Closing Door On WWE Return

We haven’t seen AJ Lee in the WWE since she dropped the Women’s Intercontinental Championship to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 42 on April 18.

Lee had previously ended a decade-long hiatus from the company in September 2025, helping CM Punk face off against Seth Rollins and Lynch. Of course, the storyline between Lee and Lynch then spanned multiple months.

Nevertheless, Lee’s multi-month absence from WWE has led to some wondering whether her second spell with the company has come to an abrupt end. During a recent appearance on the ‘Mind Over Mountain’ podcast, Lee admitted that she’d be open to continuing with the company, as long as the storyline made sense.

“I mean, we’ll see,” Lee said. “There was a piece of me like, ‘Oh, I just need a little time.’ And then when I did, I was like, ‘I’m still kind of killing it.’ I’m confident in what I can bring, but I feel like I’m also story-driven. If there’s a story there, that’s gonna be the thing that excites me. If it feels like something new that I haven’t done and feels like breaking ground, I think that’s always what’s interesting to me.”

Lee continued.

“Yeah, so we’ll see. I’m just gonna keep writing and working out, and staying ready.”

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AJ Lee Has Been Making The Most of Her Time Off

Lee may not be making regular appearances on our television screen, but that doesn’t mean she’s removed herself from the public eye. Since her loss at WrestleMania, she’s become increasingly active on social media, notably Instagram.

Recently, the former WWE Divas Champion revealed how she’s been filling her days.

“(I’ve) been learning to play d&d, watching my big head on a big screen, writing with my sister wives, borrowing puppies, and gaining five pounds in happy carbs,” she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post.

WWE fans would undoubtedly welcome Lee back to the company in the near future. However, for now, she appears to be more than happy experiencing new things and making the most of her available time.

AJ Lee Hasn’t Wrestled Her Last WWE Match

According to an August 26 report from Fightful Select, there is a belief that AJ Lee hasn’t wrestled her last match in the WWE.

“AJ Lee hasn’t appeared in WWE since WrestleMania, but sources that Fightful Select speak to believe she hasn’t had her last match,” Fightful Select reported. “…AJ was naturally speculated to participate in a storyline with longtime rival and friend Paige against the Bella Twins…However, those in creative we spoke to said that they had not heard AJ Lee was actually planned for that angle.”

Despite her 10-year hiatus from the company, Lee showed very few signs of ring rust upon her return. She executed moves with ease and put on some solid matches. As such, if or when the WWE comes calling again, it’s fair to assume she’ll be more than ready to step back into the ring.

One thing’s for sure, too: the match would be, as Sheamus says, “a banger.”