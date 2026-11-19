Mandy Rose left the WWE in 2022. Since then, she’s been outside of the wrestling world, focusing on other business ventures.

However, that doesn’t mean she wouldn’t welcome an in-ring return if the right opportunity presents itself. Speaking with Heavy on Pro Wrestling via Casino.Ca, Rose said she would be open to discussing a role with AEW or any other wrestling promotion.

“Yeah, absolutely,” Rose said. “I wouldn’t be opposed to a call from any company. I’d always be willing to have a conversation and hear what they had in mind.”

Rose has been highly successful outside of professional wrestling. As such, any offer would need to appeal to her on multiple fronts, including creatively grabbing her interest.

“If it made sense and aligned with my life and my schedule, then I’d definitely consider it,” Rose continued. “I’m also in a position where I don’t need to go back to wrestling, so it would have to be something that genuinely caught my attention and made me excited about returning.”

Rose also made it clear that she hasn’t turned her back on the wrestling industry. Instead, she’s keeping an open mind, as she waits to see if the right opportunity arises.

“I would never say I’m completely done with wrestling because you never know what the future holds,” Rose said.

AEW’s Women’s Division Would Be A New Challenge

One potential draw for AEW could be that its women’s division would present a new challenge for Rose. Tony Khan has constructed a roster full of elite in-ring talent, which could present new and exciting challenges for Rose, should she ever sign with the company.

Matchups against Toni Storm, Mercedes Mone, Queen Aminata to name a few, would be fresh angles for her to explore. Furthermore, it would allow Rose to develop her character in new ways, which in turn could appeal to her creatively.

Of course, if Rose did decide to return to the ring, AEW wouldn’t be the only company that could have interest. TNA, NJPW and even WWE may also explore the possibility of adding her to their roster.

Mandy Rose Wants Character To Reflect Her Growth

When speaking with TMZ’s Inside The Ring earlier this year, Rose noted that if she did return to Wrestling, she would want her character to portray who she is now, rather than who she was before she left the wrestling industry.

“I would always take the call. What would be different would be the conversation I have with the with whichever company it would be,” Rose said. “Because it would be about the Mandy Rose today, and it wouldn’t be about the Mandy Rose five years ago. I think that’s what’s so important because I’ve grown.”

Rose continued.

“I’ve been very successful these past few years, especially being out of WWE. I think I’m in a different headspace. I’m in a different mindset of what I want to do, how I want to portray the rest of my career and also what I want to do to my body.”

Right now, it doesn’t appear that Rose is in any rush to get back into the ring. However, that may change in the future. Therefore, the bigger question is…What promotion would make the most sense for her?

That’s a debate fans will continue to have in the months and years ahead.