Former WWE Star Rumored To Return In Surprising Storyline

Former WWE main eventer Baron Corbin is rumored to be coming back to WWE in the near future. Both Dave Meltzer and Sean Ross Sapp referenced hearing reports from sources that Corbin is close to a return. Corbin spent 12 years in WWE before getting fired out of the blue in 2024. Since then, Corbin has wrestled on the independent circuit as Bishop Dyer and does radio hosting duties on Busted Open Radio.

Meltzer shared the following in his report about Corbin’s future:

“I’ve not heard it’s a done deal, but I know it’s been talked about. It might even be done, but I haven’t had it officially confirmed to me it’s done. But I have 100% confirmed that it’s been heavily talked about.”

Sapp shared his account of the rumor, on behalf of his Fighful website:

“Someone mentioned this to me as a possibility very randomly two weeks ago,”

Both reporters have a lot of sources within the wrestling world and are among the first to report breaking news when big things happen. Two of them both hearing rumblings about a Corbin return means it is likely happening. WWE bringing back Corbin would see him returning after two years away and still having memory space for the average fan.

Surprising Storyline For Baron Corbin’s Return

Unique character Danhausen has been involved in many odd angles since joining the company. Danhausen recently had a segment that featured the mysterious gingerbread man from a costume used in the Sami Zayn vs Trick Williams storyline.

Meltzer claimed that his gut believes Corbin will return in this angle involving Danhausen:

“On the SmackDown show, when Danhausen was talking about something bigger, my gut was that that’s (Corbin) who it is. That’s just my speculation, but I just know that he’s been talked with about being brought in.”

Corbin returning in a storyline with Danhausen would help him have a fun and relevant first storyline back. WWE fans have enjoyed the comedic segments of Danhausen and will continue to push him until the audience gets tired of him. Corbin gets a chance to show more personality and gain some momentum if this is the case of his return angle.

Can Baron Corbin Become A Main Eventer?

Past success did see Corbin involved in some main event caliber storylines. WWE mostly used Corbin as a heel to have his biggest feuds coming against names like Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Kurt Angle throughout the years.

However, Corbin never got over the hump to win a world title or lock down one of the illustrious main event fixture spots. WWE is likely bringing Corbin back for depth since the roster is stacked and holds many names either already slotted or expected to move into the main event scene.

Corbin showed he could contribute as a comedy character and provide variety during his Sad Corbin and Happy Corbin gimmicks. WWE reportedly pairing him with Danhausen would imply that he’s there for roster depth and to have some fun secondary storylines away from the world title scene.