John Cena Reveals Shocking Reason He’d End WWE Retirement

WWE icon John Cena commented on what exactly it would take to get him to end his retirement and return to the wrestling ring. Cena officially retired last year with a match losing to Gunther as his final time in the squared circle. WWE has brought Cena back for various promotional events and to host WrestleMania 42. However, some fans are still curious about if Cena will end his retirement for another big match.

Cena gave a blunt comment about what would convince him to return:

“I hate speaking in absolutes … ‘Never’ is a strong word. It would be financial suicide for someone to court me in a position where I would have another match, and I truly mean that. So, if you’re in the business of torching currency, that’s the only way to get me back in the ring. Aside from that, the reason ‘one more match’ resonated so well for me, first of all, I got to express to the fans of how fulfilled I felt when I retired.”

Cena revealed that he won’t use the word “never” and that he doesn’t speak in absolutes. The bigger statement when he used the term “financial suicide” to get him back in the ring. Reading between the lines, Cena will only wrestle again if someone pays him a massive amount of money larger than what wrestlers usually get for a match.

Could Someone Pay John Cena This Much Money?

Cena stating that there is a chance he’ll wrestle again if someone pays him an unexpected amount of money could open the door. The quote implies that he would need significantly more than just WWE main eventer money to break his retirement.

Saudi Arabia’s involvement with WWE has led to this exact topic becoming more relevant. Names like The Undertaker and Goldberg have prolonged their careers due to wanting the biggest individual paydays of their careers coming from these events run by wealthy benefactors.

Shawn Michaels infamously ended his retirement for the Saudi Arabia pay, and it was considered one of the worst matches in WWE history. Cena would likely have to be tempted like Michaels to have one more match in Saudi Arabia but with even more money offered.

Why WWE Fans Question John Cena’s Retirement

The wrestling business has a long history of all-time great performers ending their retirements. Unlike other sports, wrestling is more about entertainment and scripted drama to give older names a chance to keep performing in the ring.

Cena would be on the shorter list of names to truly never wrestle again if he does stay true to his word about retirement. Legends like Ric Flair, Terry Funk, and Trish Stratus all came out of retirement to make more money and keep doing what they love.

The odds of all-time wrestling history see a realistic chance that Cena does end his retirement. However, Cena is in a rare situation of being a popular actor with a busy schedule filming movies and other projects. The acting career of Cena would have to slow down for him to truly embrace wrestling again.