John Cena Shows Off Shocking New Look After Hair Surgery

WWE superstar John Cena had WWE fans shocked upon seeing a photo of him with a bald head on Monday. Cena used social media to show off the look before he was caught in public via fan photos or paparazzi following him to report the scoop. To his credit, Cena was honest about getting a hair transplant to get a better hair line and keep a full head of hair longer.

The decision to go bald was to ensure the best possible results for the hair transplant. Cena shared the following statement on his social media platforms:

“Round 2 of FUE Treatement and this time I went all in for best possible results. Thank you Ken Anderson MD and the staff at Anderson Center for Hair for accompanying me on this journey!”

Cena is a rare celebrity who has publicly shared this and didn’t shy away for his reasoning. The hope of having a great head of hair also helps Cena’s acting career with a chance at more leading roles. Cena’s movie and television career outside of WWE has taken off in recent years. The hair transplant can help him land more roles and remain the recognizable figure fans know him for.

How Did WWE Retirement Impact John Cena’s Decision?

Cena likely waited until his WWE retirement to go for hair transplants as a big life decision. The risk can see this backfiring and having Cena shave his head for no reason if it doesn’t provide better results. Cena shaving head during his WWE career sounds impossible to believe, and that’s why he waited until now.

WWE benefited immensely from Cena’s retirement tour making them huge money throughout 2025. Cena’s look did change a little due to the aging process, but he still looked similar to the character fans remembered from the 2000s and the first half of the 2010s as his prime years.

Gunther scored a massive victory defeating Cena in his final match, and Cena drew big money from his final world title reign before dropping it to Cody Rhodes. The timing was smart for Cena to wait until his WWE run ended and when he had some off time from Hollywood to shave his head.

Will Bald John Cena Appear In WWE?

WWE used Cena to tease a big announcement at Backlash 2026 to announce the John Cena Classic. The confusing concept featured an All-Star Game vibe of the best main roster talents facing the best NXT talents with a title on the line and fan voting.

WWE has not fully tuned out the details, nor have they provided a valid update on when to expect it. One would assume it still happens this year, and Cena would have to return since it’s all about him by name and by reveal.

Cena is not likely going to break his retirement to wrestle, so we will likely never see bald Cena wrestle an actual match in WWE. However, the John Cena Classic’s timing or another talking appearance to help WWE could realistically happen. Time will tell if wrestling fans heckle Cena for the bald look or just cheer the returning hero.