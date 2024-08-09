Hulk Hogan’s Wrestling Rival, Kevin Sullivan, Dies 3 Months After ‘Devastating’ Autograph Signing Accident

Wrestling legend Kevin Sullivan, who was known as the “Prince of Darkness,” has died at the age of 74, according to an August 9 statement from World Wrestling Entertainment or WWE.

According to TMZ, Sullivan “was famously one of Hulk Hogan’s biggest rivals in the 1990s.”

Although the official cause of death was not released, Sullivan’s family shared details of his health woes on a GoFundMe page, revealing that, on May 12, “while in Florida for autograph signings, Kevin suffered a devastating accident. He underwent emergency surgery that saved his leg and life but faced severe complications, including sepsis and encephalitis. This unforeseen catastrophe has placed an immense financial burden on his family, as Kevin has been in and out of consciousness in the ICU, far from home.”

“WWE is saddened to learn that Kevin Sullivan has passed away. We extend our condolences to Kevin’s family, friends, and fans,” WWE wrote on X.

A fan noted on X, “I could not stand how evil his character was. He played the crowd and his roll beyond belief as a performer. A true generational talent that left his imprint on the industry and truly will be missed. Thank you Kevin Sullivan for your time in the ring.”

Ex-Wrestlers Paid Tribute to Kevin Sullivan, With Ric Flair Calling Him an ‘All-Time Great Athlete’

Ric Flair wrote on X, “I Am So Saddened To Hear About Kevin Sullivan’s Passing. Rest In Peace Kevin! You Were An All-Time Great Athlete & Friend! 🙏🏻”

Triple H also posted a tribute on X.

“Kevin Sullivan had one of the most unique minds in the history of our industry, pushing creative boundaries and developing some of the most intriguing characters to step into the ring. He had an unwavering passion for what we do. My thoughts are with his family, friends & fans,” he wrote.

Sullivan’s WWE biography describes “the manic, often demonic, behavior that defined his frenzied career. From his days as the depraved leader of The Army of Darkness in Championship Wrestling from Florida to his bizarre campaign to bring down Hulkamania in WCW, Sullivan walked with the wicked one wherever he went.”

The bio continues, “With his face painted black and white and his body armored in leather and steel, Sullivan spoke of the ‘closet of anxieties’ and “cosmic cookies” in his perplexing interviews. In the ring, he was even more disarming as he beat on opponents with utter disdain.”

In Mid-July, Kevin Sullivan’s Daughter Wrote That He Was Starting to ‘Regain a Lot of Physical Strength’

Just heard that Kevin “Sully” Sullivan has passed away. His passing really hurts my heart. I recently was talking to Ric Flair who told me that Sully wasn't doing well and I should call him. I immediately called him, and I talked about it on an interview I did with @CodyRhodes.… pic.twitter.com/sdbVZNJHzX — Diamond Dallas Page (@RealDDP) August 9, 2024

The GoFundMe page, organized by Nicole Sullivan, reads, “The Taskmaster needs your help! Wrestling legend Kevin Sullivan is facing a critical medical emergency and financial crisis.” It raised more than $54,000.

“Despite these challenges, Kevin has shown incredible resilience. Months later, he is still fighting to regain his independence,” it says. “Even with an excellent insurance plan, the coverage is nearly exhausted due to the length of stay.”

The page continues, “Kevin’s illustrious career in wrestling spans six decades, starting in the late sixties. He thrived in Championship Wrestling from Florida, collaborating with legends like Mike Graham and Eddie Graham. Kevin continued to impact the wrestling world with WCW and through various speaking engagements, including Vice TVs ‘Tales from the Territories’ and his weekly show on Conrad Thompson’s network, ‘Tuesday with the Taskmaster.'”

On July 15, in an update, Nicole wrote, “Just wanted to share an update – my dad is starting regain a lot of physical strength, which is incredible. He does physical and occupational therapy daily, with the goal and ultimate hope that he regains his independence.”

“After speaking with his doctor today, the next step in his recovery will be to get him a night nurse at the facility where he is receiving care. Because rest is such an integral part of the healing process, a night nurse will ensure that he gets optimal care and comfort in the evening hours, when the facility is not at full staff,” she wrote.