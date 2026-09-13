Rhea Ripley Shows Off Stunning Physique Ahead of WWE Raw in Mexico City

Rhea Ripley did not need many words to get WWE fans’ attention.

The former WWE Women’s Champion shared a striking new gym photo on Instagram on Saturday, September 12, showing off her muscular physique in a blue workout top. Her entire message consisted of one word and an emoji: “Loading ⏳.”

The timing immediately gave fans something to speculate about. WWE is in the middle of a major weekend in Mexico, with AAA TripleMania 34 Night 2 scheduled for Sunday before Monday Night Raw returns to Mexico City on September 14. WWE has not announced Ripley for Raw, and her Instagram post did not mention the show, so there is no confirmation the message was teasing an appearance.

Still, that did not stop followers from wondering.

One commenter directly asked Ripley, “Are You back on Raw in Mexico City??” Other responses focused on the condition she appeared to be in, including one fan who wrote that Ripley had clearly “been working on” her core.

The post had already generated more than 163,000 likes within seven hours.

Rhea Ripley’s ‘Loading’ Post Comes During Injury Absence

“Loading” carries a little more intrigue because Ripley has been dealing with an injury rather than simply taking time away from WWE television.

WWE announced ahead of SummerSlam that Ripley’s injury necessitated an Interim WWE Women’s Championship Ladder Match, with Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill, Chelsea Green, Charlotte Flair and Lash Legend competing for the temporary title.

That makes an apparent training update from Ripley especially notable. The photograph shows her inside a fully equipped gym, although neither the image nor her caption offered any specifics about her recovery or a potential timetable.

In other words, the safest interpretation of “Loading” is exactly what Ripley gave fans: a tease.

There is no announced return date attached to it.

Ripley’s physical presentation has always been part of her appeal in WWE, and the newest picture makes clear why fans immediately took notice. Her arms, shoulders and core are prominently displayed in the image, which generated a wave of reactions within hours of going live.

WWE Raw Is Headed to Mexico City on September 14

The proximity to Raw adds another layer to the post.

WWE announced in June that SmackDown and Raw would both emanate from Arena CDMX in Mexico City, marking the first time in 15 years that WWE’s two flagship television shows have visited the city. SmackDown took place there September 11, while Raw is scheduled for Monday, September 14.

Before Raw, Arena CDMX will also host the second night of AAA TripleMania 34 on Sunday, September 13.

There is already a major match advertised for Monday. Penta earned the opportunity to challenge Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship after defeating his brother Rey Fenix in the No. 1 contender tournament final.

Ripley has not been listed by WWE as part of the announced Raw lineup in the sources available Saturday.

That distinction matters. Her “Loading” caption could refer simply to training, recovery or something entirely unrelated to WWE television.

But with Ripley sidelined, visibly back in the gym and offering nothing more than one carefully chosen word, fans are going to be watching closely for whatever finishes loading next.