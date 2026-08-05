Wrestling World Mourns the Loss of WWE Hall of Famer, Aged 85

WWE Hall of Famer Dory Funk Jr, real name Dorrance Earnest Funk, has sadly passed away at the age of 85.

The WWE released a statement upon learning of Funk Jr’s death.

“WWE is saddened to learn that Dory Funk Jr., a WWE Hall of Famer and influential wrestling trainer, has passed away,” WWE said in a statement. “A member of the legendary Funk wrestling dynasty, they didn’t come much tougher or more respected than Dory Funk Jr.”

Following on from WWE’s statement, Paul “Triple H” Levesque released one of his own.

“Saddened to announce the passing of Dory Funk, Jr,” Levesque wrote. “From the Double Cross Ranch to the @WWE Hall of Fame, Dory’s style inspired countless performers in our industry. Whether it was at WrestleMania 2, WCW, ECW, or the dozens of NWA-affiliated promotions, his travels across North America and Asia were a part of the early blueprint that helped build this business into a global phenomena.”

Wrestling Stars React to Dory Funk Jr’s Death

As the news of Funk Jr’s passing surfaced on social media, multiple wrestling stars paid tribute to the legendary talent.

“Dory Funk Jr. helped change my life,” Adam Copeland, aka Edge, wrote on Instagram. “He, along with Pat Patterson, Tom Prichard and Michael Hayes vouched for my ability. They told the right people, the kid is ready. For me, to find that out after the fact, from that group of wrestling minds and experience? Whew. Dory’s guidance got me prepared. I’m proud to be an original Funkin Dojo graduate. Dory walked it like he talked it. No BS, all class.”

Mick Foley also shared a tribute to Funk Jr.

“I was really proud to have wrestled him in Japan in 1991 and even more proud to call him a friend,” Foley wrote on his Instagram stories. “One of the all-time great NWA champions.”

Matt Hardy also shared a touching post.

“Very sad to hear about the passing of Dory Funk (@fuanku), as he was such a big part of our beginnings in WWE,” Hardy wrote. “Learned invaluable lesson from him when he was heading up the WWE Dojo system back in 1998. Dory was a very patient & passionate teacher & an even kinder human being. Rest In Power, my friend. My thoughts & prayers go out to all his family & friends.”

Dory Funk Jr. Is a WWE and Wrestling Legend

Dory Funk Jr. was the final surviving member of the Funk family, which included his dad, Dory Funk Sr. and his brother, the great Terry Funk.

During his career, Funk Jr. represented multiple promotions around the world, including the WWF and All-Japan Pro Wrestling (numerous times).

Both Terry and Dory became huge names within the wrestling world between the 60s and 90s. Dory also transitioned into becoming a wrestling trainer, which he was renowned for.

One of Funk Jr’s greatest in-ring achievements was the fact that he held the NWA World Heavyweight Title for a total of 1,563 days, spanning 1969 to 1973. He was inducted into the NWA Hall of Fame back in 2006.

Funk Jr will be severely missed by the wrestling community and fans alike. Our thoughts go out to his loved ones.