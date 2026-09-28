Wrestling World Reacts to Death of Ex-WWE, AEW Star PAC (FKA Neville)

The wrestling world is mourning the sudden passing of former WWE and AEW wrestler Benjamin Satterley (AKA PAC and Neville), who reportedly died at the age of 40 on Sunday.

The news comes less than 24 hours after Satterley wrestled AEW National Champion Andrade El Idolo at Saturday’s All Out pay-per-view in Chicago.

While the cause of his death has yet to be revealed, AEW’s X account made the following announcement on Sunday evening.

All Elite Wrestling is saddened to announce the passing of Benjamin Satterley, aka Pac. A native of Newcastle upon Tyne, England, Satterley began his wrestling career in 2004 and went on to perform for wrestling organizations all over the world, captivating fans with innovative high-flying moves and incredible in-ring ability. Pac signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2019 and held multiple AEW Championships and competed in some of the most memorable matches in AEW history. Our condolences go out to Satterley’s family, friends and fans.

Wrestling World Reacts to PAC’s Death

Scores of fans, wrestlers and wrestling media members reacted to the news.

“The instinct to share something personal about Pac, something to say “he was a really good person”. But the amount of respect, care and commitment he had to wrestling and to being a professional is a line I can’t bear to cross – but let that remind you just how good he was. Forever loved, forever respected. What a fucking Bastard,” wrote RJ City, a member of AEW’s creative team and a host of one of their YouTube shows.

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley recalled fondly her “cheeky and smart ass interactions” with the beloved wrestler.

“RIP ‘sign guy’! Its hurts my heart to know that all the cheeky and smart ass interactions we had at the shows together are now just memories… Your presence and hilarious signs always made house shows & tvs so much more fun!

Rest in peace my dude 🖤”

“I never had the chance to meet Pac. His work was incredible. Such great snap and intensity. A true innovator. RIP,” wrote TNA wrestler “Mr. Elegance” AZ.

“I have so many memories of @ToBeMiro Rusev vs Neville! These men had incredible chemistry and athleticism. Gone way too soon. RIP Ben 🥹,” wrote former WWE and AEW valet CJ Perry (AKA Lana)

“wtf this is horrible,” reacted WWE’s Sam Roberts.

Some fan reactions can be seen below.

“I’m speechless. He actually wrestled a match against Andrade yesterday at AEW’s PPV All Out. This is truly tragic. My condolences go out to his family, friends, and the entire AEW family. Rest in peace, “Pac” Benjamin Satterley,” wrote a fan.

“I cannot believe that PAC is gone. He only just wrestled against Andrade 24 hours earlier. 💔💔”

Benjamin Satterley wrestled in WWE for roughly six years (2012-2018) before joining the upstart AEW in 2019. During his WWE tenure, he was a 1-time NXT champion, 2-time WWE Cruiserweight Champion and 2-time NXT Tag Team Champion. He similarly enjoyed a lot of success in AEW, capturing the AEW All-Atlantic Championship (inaugural) and AEW World Trios title on two separate occasions.

Stay tuned for more on the tragic passing of Satterley