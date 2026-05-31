Full WWE Clash In Italy 2026 Match Results

WWE Clash in Italy 2026 featured a big card of major matches for the international crowd to get a rare premium live event. Roman Reigns vs Jacob Fatu, Cody Rhodes vs Gunther, and Brock Lesnar vs Oba Femi were considered the three biggest matches. All five matches on the card held importance with various titles on the line and rising stars facing off against established future Hall of Famers.

The full Clash in Italy 2026 results:

Cody Rhodes (c) defeated Gunther by pin fall to remain WWE Undisputed Champion Rhea Ripley (c) defeated Jade Cargill by pin fall to remain WWE Women’s Champion Brock Lesnar defeated Oba Femi by pin fall Sol Ruca defeated Becky Lynch (c) by pin fall to become WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns (c) defeated Jacob Fatu by pin fall in a Tribal Combat match to remain World Heavyweight Champion

Each match had high stakes and felt like one of the most important WWE PLEs over the past few months to make fans interested. Three of the four title matches featured new champions winning gold. Sol Ruca won her first main roster WWE title after debuting as a top prospect from the NXT brand not too long ago.

WWE Doubled Down On Their World Champions

Three world champions went into Clash of Italy as champions and left with the gold for good reason. Triple H clearly believes in Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and Rhea Ripley as three of the top faces of the company.

Rhodes had the toughest challenge against Gunther since the latter was on fire this year after retiring both John Cena and AJ Styles. Many felt Gunther would win the title here to start another dominant heel world championship reign, but WWE decided to keep the strap on Cody with fans expecting another match between the two down the line.

Reigns winning over Fatu sees him expected to miss some television time since he’s not scheduled for the upcoming Saudi Arabia PPV. Ripley retaining her belt was the most predictable since she just won it from Jade Cargill at WrestleMania 42 and has yet to move on to truly start a fresh story as champ.

Did WWE Fans Enjoy The Event?

Online reception to WWE Clash in Italy has featured mixed results so far. Many social media trends see some positives about names like Ripley and Roca winning their respective matches as bright spots in the women’s division.

However, popular online wrestling review site Cagematch sees the PPV with a fan rated score of 4.79/10 as of this publishing time. Most of the matches were short and went with the predictable winner, despite feeling like a bigger event due to the excited international crowd.

No match currently has a rating over 7/10 with most considered a 6/10. Negative social media trends see fans complaining about Cody always winning and Roman having a lackluster title reign so far. WWE must use the upcoming King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring tournaments to inject some momentum into the product.