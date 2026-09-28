WWE Legend John Cena Reacts to AEW Star PAC’s Death

WWE legend John Cena has reacted to the tragic passing of former AEW and WWE star Benjamin Satterley (AKA PAC, Neville).

Cena shared a photo of PAC in mid-air performing the Red Arrow, his breathtaking signature corkscrew shooting star press from the top rope during a WWE NXT event.

There was no caption provided, which is entirely on-brand for Cena’s Instagram posts.

John Cena Once Wrestled PAC

Cena and PAC (then known as Adrian Neville) crossed paths once during an episode of “Monday Night Raw” on May 11, 2015.

PAC answered Cena’s “US Open Challenge” and delivered a star-making performance, countering Cena’s signature moves and repeatedly evading the Attitude Adjustment. He seemed poised for a monumental upset after landing a flawless Red Arrow, but just as the referee was about to count three, Rusev interfered — attacking Neville to force a disqualification. The outcome protected both competitors’ momentum while keeping the US title firmly on Cena.

Technically, PAC secured a win over Cena, albeit by DQ.

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WWE Stars Mourn PAC’s Death

Besides Cena, scores of current and former WWE wrestlers have poured in their tributes to PAC, who tragically died on Sunday at the age of 40.

WWE CCO Triple H: “Saddened to hear about the death of Ben Satterley known in @WWE as Neville. I had the pleasure of working with Ben in the early days of @WWENXT. This moment, from NXT Arrival, marked the beginning of a new era for that brand and the men and women on it … and Ben was a major force behind that.

“He was an extraordinary talent and even kinder human being. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and fans across the world.”

The Usos: “RIP PAC.”

Alexa Bliss: “I cannot believe this. RIP PAC 💔.”

Kevin Owens: “The best lad… We love you.”

Paul Heyman: “Oh no. No no no no no no no.What a tremendous talent and even finer human being. My most profound condolences to all who knew him. A truly terrible loss!”

Danhausen: “PAC – one of the kindest, most welcoming people in a locker room. Rest in peace.”

Paige: “F*ck man.. this is terrible. For everyone that knew Ben (pac) would tell you what an incredible human he was. Truly one of the best. This is heartbreaking.. sending so much love to his family and everyone else who was lucky enough to know him personally and to all who got to watch him perform and witness the greatness that was that man.”

Rhea Ripley: “What a tragic day. What an extremely talented person. Speechless… RIP PAC.”

Natalya: “I am so sad to hear this news. Pac was always so respectful and kind to me, especially during his time at NXT when he and TJ were working a lot together. I’ll always remember how passionate Pac was about wrestling, but equally, how much respect he showed everyone around him.”

Bayley: “I had the best time annoying you. Grateful for the time and memories we all have together. We love you, Ben”

PAC enjoyed a lot of success in both WWE and AEW, electrifying fans with his thrilling aerial offense and exceptional athleticism. His last match took place less than 24 hours before his death — at AEW’s All Out pay-per-view in Chicago.