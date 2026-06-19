WWE Delivers Major Update On Rumored White House Live Event

The recent UFC event hosted at the White House for Donald Trump’s birthday has put WWE in the news for similar reasons. TKO owns both the UFC and WWE, while holding close ties to the President of the United States. UFC running a successful event without any issues led to rumors circulating about WWE potentially having a major live show on the White House lawn as well.

Fightful reported the following about the rumors not being true:

“Over the weekend, the UFC presented its Freedom 250 event from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C. Among those in attendance were WWE World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns and Chief Content Officer Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque. The event was discussed on the newest episode of WrestleVotes on Fightful Select. WWE has no current plans to stage an event at the White House. TKO, which houses UFC and WWE, viewed UFC Freedom 250 as a success. It was noted during WrestleVotes Radio that many within WWE would welcome the idea of an event at the White House, but the concept is not in the cards at the time.”

WWE currently has no plans to host an event at the White House, and any potential show is quite far away from happening. The UFC event took months of planning and still received a lot of negative attention from Americans who dislike seeing sports mixing with politics, especially since Trump financially benefits from TKO stock.

Donald Trump’s Connection To WWE Runs Deep

WWE having a close relationship with Trump played a role in why fans and media personnel have questioned the potential event working together. Trump is close with former WWE owner and founder Vince McMahon to the point of working with the wrestling promotion.

Multiple WrestleMania events took place at Trump Plaza in the early years, and he even took part in a WrestleMania 23 storyline that put his hair on the line. The current relationship is different since McMahon is not there, but Trump still holds WWE ties.

WWE boss Triple H is part of a White House fitness campaign and Linda McMahon is part of the Cabinet. RFK Jr’s niece received a WWE tryout and job offer due to the political ties, as confirmed by Linda. All these things create more belief that WWE could get a Trump White House event.

Why WWE White House Event Is Hard To Sell

UFC is not scripted sports to fully market that event as a major sports night taking place under the President’s support. WWE merging sports and entertainment makes it harder to have a live event there.

TKO buddying up with Trump does create more opportunities for the WWE to benefit from his power. Trump is more likely to do things outside of the box to benefit himself more than almost any other recent President.

WWE must regain their hot momentum and feel worthy of having such a major live event. Even more criticism would come Trump’s way for hosting WWE than he received for the controversial UFC night.