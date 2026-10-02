WWE Stars Ugly Breakup Turns Toxic, Leads to Harassment Suit

The recent breakup between WWE NXT Superstars Arianna Grace and Keanu Carver has turned into a toxic situation with legal ramifications.

According to TMZ Sports, Grace, daughter of WWE legend Santino Marella, has filed for a restraining order against Carver, claiming he persistently contacted her despite being asked to leave her alone. Per the court filing, a text exchange reveals Grace specifically asking the wrestler to “leave me alone” and “go the f**k away.”

It appears Carver also showed up unannounced to his ex-girlfriend’s house at the middle of the night, leaving her startled. TMZ had more:

“Another text shows her telling him, “U need to stop” and saying she shouldn’t have to explain why “showing up here like this at all hours of the night isn’t healthy or respectful.” Keanu replies, “I’ll respect your boundaries. “During the alleged exchange, Arianna goes on to tell him, “Kevin I don’t want to be with you. Don’t come to my house again,” while saying they could still be friendly at work if he respected that. Keanu continued asking whether she wanted space or might eventually work things out.” WWE Stars Breakup Turns Ugly In one of the texts, Grace also alleges that Carver’s relentless messages were affecting her work as a pro wrestler for WWE. She was also turned off by Carver alleging to have someone over at her place. “What the hell? I had nobody over, ever,” she responded per the court filing. “Except a handyman to install my ring camera. You need to stop being crazy please.”

The report added that a judge has put a temporary injunction for protection against stalking, and there’s a hearing set for later this month.

While Grace has been part of WWE’s developmental system since 2022, Carver has been with the company since 2023. The later was called up to the WWE NXT brand earlier this year after spending years training in the Performance Center. Before joining WWE, Carver was a defensive tackle for the Temple University Owls.