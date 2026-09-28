WWE’s Triple H, The Usos and Others React to AEW Star PAC’s Death

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has reacted to the tragic passing of former AEW and WWE star Benjamin Satterley (AKA PAC, Neville).

“Saddened to hear about the death of Ben Satterley known in @WWE as Neville,” Triple H wrote along with a picture of him lifting PAC’s hand as NXT Champion.

“I had the pleasure of working with Ben in the early days of @WWENXT. This moment, from NXT Arrival, marked the beginning of a new era for that brand and the men and women on it … and Ben was a major force behind that.

“He was an extraordinary talent and even kinder human being. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and fans across the world.”

Triple H played a key role in establishing PAC’s career in the United States. Fresh off the British indie circuit, PAC was pushed by Triple H as a centerpiece of NXT, where — performing as Adrian Neville — he became a decorated champion. He served as the brand’s inaugural NXT Tag Team Champion and the fourth NXT Champion, holding the world title for an impressive 287 days from February to December 2014.

Although PAC didn’t enjoy the same success on WWE’s main roster brands, he was always popular among fans as he electrified them with his acrobatic in-ring style.

WWE Mourns Death of PAC

Scores of other current WWE wrestlers penned tributes to their former colleague. Many of them also got their start in NXT, spending several years with PAC in the mid-2010s.

The Usos: “RIP PAC.”

Alexa Bliss: “I cannot believe this. RIP PAC 💔.”

Kevin Owens: “The best lad… We love you.”

Owens also shared photos of him and PAC on the indie circuit more than a decade ago.

Paul Heyman: “Oh no. No no no no no no no.What a tremendous talent and even finer human being. My most profound condolences to all who knew him. A truly terrible loss!”

Danhausen: “PAC – one of the kindest, most welcoming people in a locker room. Rest in peace.”

Paige: “F*ck man.. this is terrible. For everyone that knew Ben (pac) would tell you what an incredible human he was. Truly one of the best. This is heartbreaking.. sending so much love to his family and everyone else who was lucky enough to know him personally and to all who got to watch him perform and witness the greatness that was that man.”

Rhea Ripley: “What a tragic day. What an extremely talented person. Speechless… RIP PAC.”

Wrestling World Stunned by PAC’s Death

Natalya: “I am so sad to hear this news. Pac was always so respectful and kind to me, especially during his time at NXT when he and TJ were working a lot together. I’ll always remember how passionate Pac was about wrestling, but equally, how much respect he showed everyone around him.”

Bayley: “I had the best time annoying you. Grateful for the time and memories we all have together. We love you, Ben”

Sheamus: “I can’t believe it. Ben was an incredible performer and an even better fella. Salt of the earth, humble, a pleasure to be around and loved by everyone in the locker room. I first saw him wrestle in 2005 and couldn’t believe what I was watching. I’d never seen anything like him. He truly defied gravity. Rest in peace, Ben. There won’t be another like you. The Bastard PAC 🙏”

AEW announced the death of Benjamin Satterley on Sunday evening less than 24 hours after their All Out pay-per-view in Chicago. Pac wrestled former WWE wrestler Andrade El Idolo at the event, losing the match.

The official cause of death has yet to be revealed.