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Eagles Get Promising Dallas Goedert News Before Bears Game

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Philadelphia Eagles Media Availability & Practice
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METAIRIE, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 5: Tight end Dallas Goedert #88 of the Philadelphia Eagles participates in a team practice ahead of Super Bowl LIX at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center located at New Orleans Saints headquarters on February 5, 2025 in Metairie, Louisiana. The Eagles will face the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday in the Caesars Superdome. (Photo by Michael DeMocker/Getty Images)

As the Philadelphia Eagles returned to practice on Thursday to begin preparing for the Chicago Bears, the veteran tight end Dallas Goedert was expectedly missing.

The veteran star suffered an MCL sprain in the Eagles’ Week 2 game against the Tennessee Titans.

All week long, there was a concern that Goedert could potentially end up on the injured reserve list. Fortunately, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Eagles Get Promising Dallas Goedert News Before Bears Game

Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Commanders - NFL 2025
GettyLANDOVER, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 20: Dallas Goedert #88 of the Philadelphia Eagles catches a pass for a touchdown against Quan Martin #20 of the Washington Commanders in the third quarter at Northwest Stadium on December 20, 2025 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Goedert is “expected to avoid short-term IR.”

While he’s not out for a guaranteed four weeks, Fowler suggests that a “few-week” absence seems to be in play.

Based on the timeline, barring any setbacks, there seems to be a chance that Week 6 at home against the Carolina Panthers could be in play for Goedert and the Eagles.

Eagles Make A Roster Move

Denver Broncos v Washington Commanders
GettyLANDOVER, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 30: Zach Ertz #86 of the Washington Commanders celebrates a first down reception against the Denver Broncos during the second quarter at Northwest Stadium on November 30, 2025 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

In the meantime, the Eagles will lean on the veteran Johnny Mundt and the newly signed Zach Ertz.

After a summer that was filled with Ertz rumors, the Eagles finally added their former tight end for a second stint with the team. Ertz joined the practice squad, with the expectation of getting elevated as soon as Monday night to face the Chicago Bears.

Dallas Goedert’s Season So Far

Washington Commanders v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 13: Dallas Goedert #88 of the Philadelphia Eagles catches a touchdown against Darius Rush #29 of the Washington Commanders in the fourth quarter of a game at Lincoln Financial Field on September 13, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Back for another run with the Eagles, Goedert started the season off hot.

Against the Washington Commanders in Week 1, Goedert was targeted five times. He caught four passes for 77 yards and two touchdowns.

In Week 2, he suffered an injury early on. After catching one pass for four yards, Goedert spent the rest of the afternoon sidelined.

The good news is that Goedert’s injury won’t guarantee a four-week absence. The Eagles just have to hope that Ertz and Mundt can hold the fort down in the meantime.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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