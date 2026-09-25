As the Philadelphia Eagles returned to practice on Thursday to begin preparing for the Chicago Bears, the veteran tight end Dallas Goedert was expectedly missing.

The veteran star suffered an MCL sprain in the Eagles’ Week 2 game against the Tennessee Titans.

All week long, there was a concern that Goedert could potentially end up on the injured reserve list. Fortunately, that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Eagles Get Promising Dallas Goedert News Before Bears Game

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Goedert is “expected to avoid short-term IR.”

While he’s not out for a guaranteed four weeks, Fowler suggests that a “few-week” absence seems to be in play.

Based on the timeline, barring any setbacks, there seems to be a chance that Week 6 at home against the Carolina Panthers could be in play for Goedert and the Eagles.

Eagles Make A Roster Move

In the meantime, the Eagles will lean on the veteran Johnny Mundt and the newly signed Zach Ertz.

After a summer that was filled with Ertz rumors, the Eagles finally added their former tight end for a second stint with the team. Ertz joined the practice squad, with the expectation of getting elevated as soon as Monday night to face the Chicago Bears.

Dallas Goedert’s Season So Far

Back for another run with the Eagles, Goedert started the season off hot.

Against the Washington Commanders in Week 1, Goedert was targeted five times. He caught four passes for 77 yards and two touchdowns.

In Week 2, he suffered an injury early on. After catching one pass for four yards, Goedert spent the rest of the afternoon sidelined.

The good news is that Goedert’s injury won’t guarantee a four-week absence. The Eagles just have to hope that Ertz and Mundt can hold the fort down in the meantime.